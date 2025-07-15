403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Today market analysis on behalf of Bas Kooijman is the CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Capital S.A
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 15th July 2025
Silver prices rose early on Tuesday, recovering after Monday’s profit-taking pulled the metal below its 14-year high. The bullish momentum was fueled by renewed safe-haven demand amid escalating geopolitical risks.
Increased geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe could continue to fuel demand for silver, after Trump extended military aid to Ukraine. He also warned of potential 100% secondary tariffs, absent a peace deal, which could raise tensions with countries affected.
Adding to market caution, President Trump reignited concerns over central bank independence by calling for rates as low as 1% and criticizing Powe’l’s leadership. These pressures may favor safe-haven and non-yielding assets such as silver.
However, traders could remain cautious ahead of key US inflation data, especially after Fed Chair Powell signaled that tariff-driven price pressures may delay interest rate cuts until later this year. A more cautious Fed could weigh on silver.
Appreciate your cooperation in publishing the analysis.
For any inquiry or more information please do not hesitate to contact us.
Regards
Silver prices rose early on Tuesday, recovering after Monday’s profit-taking pulled the metal below its 14-year high. The bullish momentum was fueled by renewed safe-haven demand amid escalating geopolitical risks.
Increased geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe could continue to fuel demand for silver, after Trump extended military aid to Ukraine. He also warned of potential 100% secondary tariffs, absent a peace deal, which could raise tensions with countries affected.
Adding to market caution, President Trump reignited concerns over central bank independence by calling for rates as low as 1% and criticizing Powe’l’s leadership. These pressures may favor safe-haven and non-yielding assets such as silver.
However, traders could remain cautious ahead of key US inflation data, especially after Fed Chair Powell signaled that tariff-driven price pressures may delay interest rate cuts until later this year. A more cautious Fed could weigh on silver.
Appreciate your cooperation in publishing the analysis.
For any inquiry or more information please do not hesitate to contact us.
Regards
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment