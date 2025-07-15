Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Today market analysis on behalf of Bas Kooijman is the CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Capital S.A


2025-07-15 09:09:04
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 15th July 2025

Silver prices rose early on Tuesday, recovering after Monday’s profit-taking pulled the metal below its 14-year high. The bullish momentum was fueled by renewed safe-haven demand amid escalating geopolitical risks.

Increased geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe could continue to fuel demand for silver, after Trump extended military aid to Ukraine. He also warned of potential 100% secondary tariffs, absent a peace deal, which could raise tensions with countries affected.

Adding to market caution, President Trump reignited concerns over central bank independence by calling for rates as low as 1% and criticizing Powe’l’s leadership. These pressures may favor safe-haven and non-yielding assets such as silver.

However, traders could remain cautious ahead of key US inflation data, especially after Fed Chair Powell signaled that tariff-driven price pressures may delay interest rate cuts until later this year. A more cautious Fed could weigh on silver.



