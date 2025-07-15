Prime Minister Conducts Mafraq Tour, Orders Health, Social, Youth Sector Improvements

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, July 15 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan conducted an inspection tour on Tuesday in Mafraq Governorate, covering several sites in Qasaba Mafraq, the Northeastern Badia, and the Northwestern Badia districts, as part of his regular field visits to assess local service needs and development priorities.Hassan began his tour at the Child Care Charitable Society in the Northeastern Badia District, accompanied by the Minister of Social Development. He was briefed by the society's management on the educational, rehabilitation, and charitable services provided to 128 children with various disabilities, as well as vocational and craft training for local community members.The Prime Minister underscored the government's support for the society's initiatives and directed relevant authorities to increase specialized staff in physical therapy, supply necessary medical and educational equipment, and upgrade the society's facilities to expand its services.In the Northwestern Badia District, Hassan visited the Mughair Sarhan Comprehensive Health Center to examine the quality of health services and listen to feedback from staff and patients. He instructed the prompt completion of comprehensive maintenance works for the facility, originally established in 1969 and upgraded to a comprehensive health center in 2012. He also ordered the deployment of specialized medical personnel and modern medical equipment.At the Mafraq Primary Health Center, Hassan directed the Minister of Health to secure a new, more suitable building for the center, which currently operates in a congested area within the commercial market and occupies an aging facility. He stressed the importance of equipping the center adequately to improve healthcare services for citizens.During a visit to the Mafraq Vocational Training Institute, accompanied by the Minister of Labor, the Prime Minister listened to trainees discussing their aspirations to translate vocational skills into employment opportunities through small or home-based businesses and online product marketing. Hassan instructed support for soft financing programs to assist vocational training graduates in launching such entrepreneurial ventures.At the Rehab Youth Center, visited alongside the Minister of Youth, Hassan reviewed ongoing programs, including taekwondo training supported by the Jordan Taekwondo Federation in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth. He emphasized the importance of expanding and sustaining youth center programs year-round, covering educational, sports, and artistic activities to equip young people with essential skills.As part of his Mafraq visit, Hassan ordered the swift initiation of a project to establish a public park on a 200-dunam site near Al al-Bayt University. The university has allocated the land, and the government previously earmarked JD500,000 during a Cabinet session held in Mafraq last February to commence the project. The park is intended to serve as a recreational space for the governorate's residents.Additionally, the Prime Minister directed the assessment and rehabilitation of facilities at the Mafraq Teachers Club to enhance services for teachers and their families.