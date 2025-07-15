Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aghdam Dev't Plan Includes New Residential Areas And Villages - Azerbaijani Official

2025-07-15 09:07:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM​, Azerbaijan, July 15.​ Aghdam is set to see the design of eight residential neighborhoods, one settlement, and 23 villages under the Social Development and Reintegration Plan, said Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, Trend 's Karabakh Bureau reports.

Speaking at a regional conference in Aghdam district, Huseynov noted that the plan also envisions the construction of 2 central hospitals with 390 beds, 5 schools, 6 kindergartens, 4 museums, 3 parks, and 3 mosques.

The conference, titled“Constitution and Sovereignty: Foundation of a Legal State,” was held at the Aghdam City Hotel in the recently liberated city.

