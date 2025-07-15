Aghdam Dev't Plan Includes New Residential Areas And Villages - Azerbaijani Official
Speaking at a regional conference in Aghdam district, Huseynov noted that the plan also envisions the construction of 2 central hospitals with 390 beds, 5 schools, 6 kindergartens, 4 museums, 3 parks, and 3 mosques.
The conference, titled“Constitution and Sovereignty: Foundation of a Legal State,” was held at the Aghdam City Hotel in the recently liberated city.
