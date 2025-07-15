Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shmyhal Resigns As Ukraine's PM

2025-07-15 09:07:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal shared a photo of his resignation letter on Telegram .

In his message, Shmyhal expressed gratitude to Ukraine's defenders who hold the front lines and protect the country.

He also thanked President Volodymyr Zelensky for his trust and praised his entire team for their "tireless work for the sake of our nation."

On July 14, Zelensky proposed that First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko head the Cabinet of Ministers.

He also stated that Shmyhal's experience would be useful at the post of defense minister within the newly reshuffled government.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

