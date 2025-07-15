Mimedia Announces Attendance At Upcoming Investor Conferences This Summer

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - MiMedia Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) (" MiMedia " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce its attendance at the following, upcoming investor conferences this Summer.



CEM's TSX Venture Growth Capital Event in Kelowna, BC: July 18th to July 20th

Firm 361's 4th Newport Conference in Newport, RI: July 20th

Opal Group's Public Funds Summit East in Newport, RI: July 21st - July 23rd Opal Group's Family Office & Private Wealth Legacy Summit in Water Mill, NY: August 26th - August 27th

If anyone would like further information on these events or wishes to meet with a representative of MiMedia, please reach out to ... .

MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides a next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The Company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services engaged users around the world.

For further information, please contact Chris Giordano, CEO, +1 888-502-9398, or MiMedia Investor Relations, ... or +34 677 38 52 51.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding attendance at investor conferences. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of management of MiMedia. Actual events and conditions could differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting MiMedia, including risks regarding the industry in which MiMedia operates, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Additional risk factors are also set forth in the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other filings available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+) under the MiMedia's profile at . Although MiMedia has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be taken as guaranteed. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, readers should not place any undue reliance on forward looking information.

