NSJ Gold Corp. (NSJ) (9PZ) Signs Option To Acquire 100% Of Antimony 2.0 Property Located In New Brunswick, Canada



Antimony has been detected at highly anomalous levels in soil samples collected on the property by the Vendor.

The Property comprises over 35 square Kilometers with excellent access and hydro power.

New Brunswick is one of the most mining friendly provinces in Canada. Exploration is scheduled to commence immediately on the property.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ) (the "Company" or "NSJ") announces it has entered into an option agreement with Edge Exploration Inc., to acquire 100% ownership of the Antimony 2.0 Property in New Brunswick, Canada. The property is located approximately 25 kilometers west of Fredericton, the Provincial Capital and approximately 15 km north-northeast of the historic Lake George Antimony Mine.

The Lake George Antimony Mine operated for various periods from the 1860s to 1998 and produced as much as 4% of the world's demand of Antimony from 1970 through 1992.

The Antimony 2.0 property has excellent access including provincial and logging roads and hydro power.

The Antimony 2.0 Property

NSJ's 35 sq km optioned Antimony 2.0 Property has exciting antimony discoveries by personnel of Edge Exploration Inc. ("Edge") which include three particularly robust antimony soil anomalies. These findings stem from a 395-sample reconnaissance soil survey and drone-conducted magnetic survey. Geology is the same package of interbedded Silurian greywacke and argillite that characterizes Lake George Antimony Mine approximately 15 km to the southwest.

NSJ has planned an immediate work program to define productive antimony drill targets which will be tested this coming winter. The immediate program will include analysis of over 400 soil samples and 5 km of Induced Polarization ("IP") surveying at various dipole spacings.

The soil samples to be analyzed were previously collected by Edge personnel to expand and refine the areas of antimony soil anomalies previously detected. The IP survey will be focused on the areas of anomalous soil values to detect areas of mineralization and to outline differences in resistivity which could indicate mineralizing conditions in the subsurface.







Figure 1: The Antimony Property

Mr. Jag Sandhu, CEO of NSJ, stated: "We are very excited to option this highly prospective Antimony project. New Brunswick has always been a great place for exploration and mining. The New Brunswick Government geological and mining staff are very helpful and have conducted regional and local surveys and investigations across the province to aid mineral exploration. We will be able to access some of this work to aid our exploration."

Terms of the Option to earn 100%:

To earn 50% by issuing 450,000 Shares to the Optionor and spending $250,000 in exploration expenditures as follows:

150,000 Shares on or before the first anniversary of the date of the Agreement and spend $100,000 in exploration expenditures;

300,000 Shares on or before the second anniversary of the date of the Agreement and spend a further $150,000 in exploration expenditures; and,

To earn the remaining 50% by incurring Exploration Expenditures totalling $3,000,000 on the Property before the fifth anniversary from the date of the agreement and issue a further 2,000,000 shares.

NSJ has also issued a 2% Net Smelter Returns ("NSR"). NSJ has the right at any time to purchase one-half of the Royalty (i.e. 1.0%) for a purchase price of $1,000,000.

About Antimony

Antimony is in high demand globally. It has been classified as a critical mineral. Antimony is a critical component for battery technology, advanced military systems, and other industrial applications. China announced Antimony export restrictions which took effect on Sept. 15, 2024 (source: Reuters, Aug. 28, 2024), and are expected to have significant implications for the global antimony supply chain. An extreme supply shortage since April has led to the sharpest price rally ever recorded in the antimony market since Fastmarkets started pricing the metal back in the early 1980s. Fastmarket-assessed Antimony metal prices in Rotterdam increased at their fastest rate in more than 40 years in the week to May 17, 2024 due to a severe supply squeeze after a month of continued extreme shortage of raw materials from China, Russia, and Southeast Asia.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About NSJ Gold Corp.

NSJ is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jag Sandhu, CEO and President 778-218-9638

