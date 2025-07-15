It's Time To Swing For Charity This Summer!

MENAFN - Pressat) The Jive Aces, the UK's No.1 jive and swing band, proudly host their 21st annualon Sunday 20th July, at Saint Hill Manor, East Grinstead, from 2pm to 7pm.

Get ready to jive, swing and rock n roll at Summertime Swing, as this landmark event, voted one of the top 10 British vintage festivals by The Sunday Telegraph, is truly one of a kind. With an array of wonderful nostalgic music, dance, and retro fun, Summertime Swing has the purpose to raise vital funds for The Not Forgotten veterans charity and other worthy local causes.

Immerse yourself in a packed lineup of high-energy swing, jive, rock 'n' roll, and rhythm and blues. The Jive Aces, instantly recognisable in their iconic yellow suits, will headline with their infectious renditions of classic and original tunes. Joining them on stage is an electrifying array of guest artists, including British rock 'n' roll legend Marty Wilde , Swedish hot jazz sensation Gunhild Carling , Western swing fiddler Mary Lee from Caesar's Cowboys, and the captivating songstress Noelle Vaughn . And for those eager to dance the day away or for anyone with fidgety feet, a roomy dance floor overseeing the whole event is ready for use, kept lively between sets by DJs Eight-Beat Mac and Eight-Beat Mabel spinning vintage tunes.

The Jive Aces need no introduction; many witnessed their irresistible energy on the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent, or have seen them on a world renowned stage, such as Glastonbury or the Royal Albert Hall. They were recently invited to open for the Irish legend, Van Morrison , for his Special Concert taking place at the end of August at the Mandela Hall to mark the Irish icon's 80th birthday and musical achievements.

Beyond the incredible live music lineup, Summertime Swing offers a nostalgic experience for all ages. Explore a variety of vintage stalls showcasing retro clothing, accessories, and collectibles. Marvel at and snap photos of the dazzling classic car display, featuring over 30 beautifully restored vehicles, from the 1920s to the 1960s sleek masterpieces. Foodies can indulge in diverse culinary options, including gourmet burgers & classic hot dogs, pizza, ice cream, and refreshing drink vendors catering to every taste. And many great raffle prizes. Don't forget to bring your blankets and chairs to this open-air festival, allowing you to relax and enjoy the terrific atmosphere. This is the perfect family-friendly festival (under 12s enter free!) and promises to leave no one disappointed.

For tickets and details, please visit: or call 07947156 318