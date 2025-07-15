Parkinson's Foundation Announces New Members To Its Board And People With Parkinson's Advisory Council

NEW YORK and MIAMI, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson's Foundation appointed a new chair and a new member to its board of directors, as well as five new members to its People with Parkinson's Advisory Council. Together, these volunteer leaders will continue to ensure the Foundation achieves its mission of making life better for people living with Parkinson's disease (PD) while advancing research toward a cure.

"One of the most important ways we stay true to our mission is through strong, committed leadership," said Parkinson's Foundation President and CEO John L. Lehr. "We are honored to have Paul Nathan serve as the next chair of the Foundation after nearly a decade of providing invaluable strategic expertise to the organization. We are also delighted to welcome Allan Cole to the Board. Allan will provide key insights as a person living with PD and as a national leader in clinical care."

Paul H. Nathan has served as a board member since 2017. He is the founder and president of Ledex Consulting Corporation, a director to numerous international hedge funds and has more than 40 years of experience in trading, product development, risk management, asset allocation and operations. In addition, he also serves as president of The Atmos Foundation, his family's charitable organization. Paul is a trustee at Claremont McKenna College and a board member of the Keck Center for International and Strategic Studies. Originally from Argentina and now based in California, Paul brings decades of experience in international finance, governance and philanthropy.

"I am honored to take on the role of board chair and to support the Foundation's mission at such a pivotal time," said Paul. "Together with our committed board and talented staff, I look forward to strengthening our reach, facilitating innovative research and ensuring that every person living with Parkinson's has access to the care and resources they need."

Based in Austin, Texas , Allan Cole serves as dean of the School of Social Work at The University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin). He is also deputy for medical humanities and technology in UT's Dell Medical School, where he is also Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. Prior to joining UT Austin, he worked as an academic dean at Austin Seminary. Allan has written several books about Parkinson's disease including "Counseling Persons with Parkinson's Disease" and "Discerning the Way: Lessons from Parkinson's Disease."

"It is an honor to join an organization so deeply committed to the care and support of individuals and families affected by Parkinson's disease," said Allan. "As someone living with PD, and who has dedicated his professional life to health and social work, I'm proud to support a mission that touches so many lives across the country - including mine."

The People with Parkinson's Advisory Council was established by the Parkinson's Foundation to ensure that the perspectives of people living with PD and their care partners are included in all Foundation programs and initiatives. The five newest members are:



Kenneth Chason – Alexandria, Virginia

Margaret "Peggy" Faber – Vancouver, Washington

Barbara J. Leffler – Denver, Colorado

Steve Scoggin – Lewisville, North Carolina Etana Solomon – New Haven, Connecticut

In addition to the five new members, Dr. Kathleen Blake of Santa Fe, New Mexico will serve as chair of the council. Members serve a term of three years.

Visit Parkinson's Foundation Board of Directors and Parkinson's Foundation People with Parkinson's Advisory Council for a complete list of members.

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $474 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson , Facebook , X , Instagram or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting an estimated one million Americans, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the U.S. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson's and nearly 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

