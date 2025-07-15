Immorta Bio, A Scientific Longevity Company, Appoints Pharmaceutical Industry Veteran Dr. Armin Rath As Chief Business Officer

Dr. Rath most recently held a key leadership role at Cytovia Inc., where he was instrumental in advancing next-generation immunotherapies. His career spans senior positions in both public and private biotech companies, where he led product development and commercialization efforts across multiple therapeutic areas. Dr. Rath's expertise includes founding and scaling biotech ventures, launching international operations, and managing cross-functional teams across the U.S., Europe, Japan, and China.

"It is an honor to join the outstanding team at Immorta Bio-entrepreneurs and drug developers who have repeatedly built successful companies from the ground up," said Dr. Armin Rath. "In my decades in the industry, I have rarely seen a company as scientifically innovative, agile, and mission-driven as Immorta Bio."

As Chief Business Officer, Dr. Rath will oversee business development, strategic partnerships, and commercialization efforts , supporting the advancement of StemCellRevivifyTM , Immorta Bio's proprietary personalized progenitor cell (PPC) platform, and SenoVaxTM , its first-in-class senolytic immunotherapy. These platforms aim to rejuvenate damaged organs and treat age-related diseases , including liver failure and lung cancer .

"Having collaborated with Dr. Rath on several scientific initiatives, I can confidently say he is uniquely aligned with our mission," said Dr. Thomas Ichim , President and Chief Scientific Officer of Immorta Bio. "He co-authored a scientific paper with us within his first week-an extraordinary testament to both his agility and depth of expertise." Read the publication

"Dr. Rath brings a rare combination of scientific acumen, business leadership, and operational excellence," said Dr. Boris Reznik , Chairman and CEO of Immorta Bio. "Having known and worked with him for several years, I am genuinely excited to welcome him to our leadership team."

With the addition of Dr. Rath, Immorta Bio strengthens its executive bench as it prepares for first-in-human clinical trials and expands its leadership in the regenerative medicine and longevity biotechnology space .

Immorta Bio Inc., a scientific longevity company focused on "Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as DiseaseTM," leverages anti-aging technologies to tackle pressing medical challenges-from advanced cancers to other age-related conditions. To learn more about Immorta Bio's research initiatives, visit immortabio , LinkedIn and X .

