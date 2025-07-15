Gordian Awarded E&I Cooperative Services Contract For Facilities Intelligence Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) E&I contract CR001342 allows participating institutions to utilize Gordian's Facility Assessments and Planning offerings to identify risks, generate strategies and more effectively communicate needs.

Greenville, SC, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, announced today a competitively solicited contract with E&I Cooperative Services to provide comprehensive planning solutions to higher education and K12 institutions. Through this contract, education entities across the United States can easily access Gordian's full suite of planning solutions and targeted expertise to assess their facility needs, develop multi-year capital plans and establish a decision-making framework for project prioritization.

E&I Cooperative Services is the only member-owned, non-profit sourcing cooperative exclusively focused on education. E&I provides more than 6,000 member institutions competitively solicited education procurement contracts and innovative procurement solutions to help institutions save time, reduce costs and stay compliant.

"Gordian is excited to partner with E&I, a known and trusted cooperative in the education space," said Caroline Johnson, Senior Director of Sales for Planning Services at Gordian. "Gordian's Assessments and Capital Planning tools empower facilities and finance leaders to collect and communicate essential data clearly, enhancing their ability to prioritize investment needs and secure additional funding.”

Gordian's strategic facilities management solutions allow educational leaders to quickly get the accurate, objective and defensible data needed to understand the current conditions of their facilities, enabling them to better prioritize budgets and secure funding. E&I contract CR001342 gives access to the following strategic facilities management services from Gordian:



Facilities benchmarking & analysis, also known as Return on Physical Assets (ROPA)

Assessments and capital planning

Small campus solutions

Space utilization

Campus sustainability solutions

Self-Assessment on Gordian Cloud Platform Asset capture mobile application

Gordian and E&I Cooperative Services partner with educational leaders to assess facility needs and develop a multi-year capital plan. E&I members have an exclusive opportunity to access solutions specifically created for educational spaces. Visit Gordian's dedicated E&I webpage and Gordian's microsite on E&I's website to learn more.

About E&I Cooperative Services

E&I Cooperative Services is the only member-owned, nonprofit sourcing cooperative focused exclusively on education E&I provides competitively solicited education procurement contracts and innovative procurement solutions that help member institutions save time, reduce costs, and stay compliant - so members can focus on what matters most. With more than 6,000 members, E&I leverages the collective purchasing power of education to deliver best-in-class contracts, Strategic Spend Assessments, eProcurement tools, and other data-driven solutions to streamline purchasing and maximize member budgets. For more information, visit .

About Gordian

Gordian ( ) is the leading provider of Building IntelligenceTM Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers' success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeansTM Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.

