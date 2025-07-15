Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan's E10 Bullet Trains Coming To India! Big Boost For Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project


2025-07-15 09:01:15
India's dream of a bullet train just got faster! Japan will introduce its next-gen E10 Shinkansen trains on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. Watch to see what's changing, what's built so far, and when you might finally ride it!

