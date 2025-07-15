Japan's E10 Bullet Trains Coming To India! Big Boost For Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

India's dream of a bullet train just got faster! Japan will introduce its next-gen E10 Shinkansen trains on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. Watch to see what's changing, what's built so far, and when you might finally ride it!

