PA-Based Berkheimer Secures Top Customer Service Tier With +71 Net Promoter Score
Launches New Website Designed for 1.1M Taxpayer and Business Transactions Annually
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkheimer, the state's leader in tech-forward tax collection and administration, has reached a new tier in national Net Promoter Score (NPS) rankings, earning an "Outstanding" +71 in 2025. This milestone reflects three consecutive years of rising satisfaction scores and highlights the company's ongoing investment in service, technology, and training.
NPS is the industry benchmark for measuring customer satisfaction and loyalty, indicating how likely clients are to recommend a company. Berkheimer credits its upward trend to a user-focused philosophy rooted in both digital innovation and human connection.
"Berkheimer's rising NPS score is driven by ongoing investment in our people, training, and technology-with a relentless focus on both ease of use and human connection," said Michelle Marshall, President of Berkheimer. "Our mission centers on easing the taxpayer experience and delivering peace of mind through smarter systems and dedicated service."
Website Redesign Serves More Than One Million Users
On July 1, Berkheimer launched a fully redesigned website to improve the digital experience for more than one million taxpayers and businesses who access over four million pages annually. The updated site simplifies key transactions, offering an intuitive interface designed for faster navigation and better accessibility.
Exceptional Service in the 2025 Tax Season
This tax season continued Berkheimer's long-standing record of outage-free service, delivering the reliable support taxpayers and businesses depend on. A record number of Berkheimer team members were recognized in the company's peer nominated "Above and Beyond the Call of Duty" program for outstanding service during peak season.
Looking Ahead to 90 Years
Berkheimer will kick off a 15-month celebration in Q4 2025 to commemorate its 90th anniversary. The company was founded in Bangor, Pa., by Harry A. Berkheimer in 1936 and continues to honor its legacy through client-centered innovation and excellence.
About Berkheimer
The most trusted leader in tech-forward tax collection and administration, Berkheimer operates 14 offices statewide with 550 professionals. In 2024, Berkheimer distributed $2.85 billion to 2,600 municipal and school district clients. The company manages 32 of Pennsylvania's 69 Earned Income Tax Collection districts and provides full-service collection and distribution of local taxes, including Earned Income, Local Services, Business Privilege/Mercantile, Real Estate, and Per Capita.
Media Contact:
Jeri Cohen
[email protected]
(610) 390-0544
