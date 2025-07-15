The Good Poster Company Has Now Officially Landed In Australia

Poster

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Good Poster Co. was established in New Zealand just prior to covid, and Founder, Aneta Mitchell spent the next few years establishing the brand and catering to their loyal following of customers up until the end of 2023. Aneta and her family initially moved to sunny Queensland for academic opportunities for their son and made the conscious decision to bring their art business with them.Now after a year of getting established - The Good Poster Co. is now providing Aussies with art prints that come from all over the world and century, ensuring quality is at the top of their list, there is no compromise when it comes to 'Quality Artwork that doesn't Break the Bank!' as Founder Aneta always says.As in New Zealand, Australia is not too dissimilar, with wall art oozing from every corner of the home decor industry with poor quality stretch canvas art, cheaply made framed art with generic images that have no substance in big retail stores. The Good Poster Company wants to disrupt this disposable art market and provide great quality art that will last a lifetime or more, without the high street price tags.The Good Poster Co. is paving a new way for modern wall decor by providing artwork from contemporary artists that may not have been available in Australia until now. , that pushes purposeful design and also connects with our emotive psyche. The company started with a common belief that art should be accessible, sustainably made, and represent, in some form, what is most important to each individual.With online collections that include; Gallery and Museum Art, Japanese Art, New York Style Art and so much more The Good Poster Co. are intentional when they curate their art, their art is set to elevate, entice and add style to their customers spaces, and sets out to provide assurances that they, as a company, hold themselves to the highest of standards when delivering their art to their customers. Aneta notes,“We expect the best when we order something online and more-often-than-not are disappointed when our online purchase arrives, we don't want that for our customers, we set out to create a company that is different, a company that is very attuned to our customers, to ensuring that the first and last impression a customer gets of The Good Poster Co. is more than satisfaction.......it's pure joy!”Just like Fast Fashion, The Good Poster Company is Not Fast/Disposable ArtThe Good Poster Co. doesn't see sustainability as an afterthought, far from it. From the sustainably sourced wood used in their frames to the recyclable cardboard packaging used to pack their framed and unframed artwork to their business model of print on demand, there is a conscious effort by this art retailer to reduce excess waste and non recyclable packaging. The Good Poster Co. is aligned with the modern consumers who are increasingly aware that design and conscious consumption can and should coexist."Our model is simple," Founder - Aneta continued. "We make high-quality art that is built to last, whilst taking steps to respect our planet. Our customers can be proud to shop with us and feel good about choosing a more sustainable way of shopping for artwork for their homes”..Collections That Tell a StoryCustomers shopping at are going to find a number of collections that are made to capture different tastes and styles. One of the major collections is the Contemporary Collection which features a melange of modern art prints, some from artists who have partnered with The Good Poster Company from Spain for instance, or popular street art, curated photography pieces and the list, literally goes on. The Contemporary Collection includes Beach and softer interior art pieces, along with colourful statement art prints that work alone or in a curated gallery wall.Making Art Personal and AccessibleOne of The Good Poster Co.'s core principles is that great design shouldn't just be for the select few. The brand stands for fair pricings so customers can make conscious choices without sacrificing their style or budget, to ensure they get the right artwork for their space and the quality they deserve.On The Good Poster Company's website, you can find information about the paper and frame quality,, framed and unframed sizing and shipping details so customers are equipped to pick art prints that will help execute their vision for a room, nook or an entire house. Founder - Aneta says“It's important to provide everything from the weight of the paper to the size of the frame moulding to our customers. It's important to have everything available to each person so they are informed when ordering art for their space.Looking AheadThe Good Poster Company, spends just as much time helping customers as it does designing, collaborating and engaging with new artists.In an era where many of us are longing for connection, authentic intentional connection - along with real retailersThe Good Poster Co. is an authentic and intentional brand that leads with style and purpose - and invites Australians to seek what is missing on their walls and to connect their story to ours.About The Good Poster Co.The Good Poster Co. is an independent art and design brand based in Brisbane, Australia. The company offers a diverse range of high-quality, sustainably produced art prints that offer a variety of art styles, from vintage advertising posters to contemporary photography to classic masterpieces by van Gogh to vintage patent art to travel maps to exhibition posters. The Good Poster Co. empowers customers to make intentional design choices that inspire them and their space.Discover their newest artwork and bestsellers, respectively below:collections/newest-productscollections/best-sellersContacts for The Good Poster CompanyPress EnquiriesMedia Contact: ...General Enquiries: ...Artist Submissions: ...Retail Enquiries: ...Website:

