Texas, Arizona, And Utah Recognized As Leaders In Blockchain Policy And Innovation

Each state receives one of four designations based on its overall progress: Trailblazer, Accelerator, Initiator, or Explorer. These categories reflect the different ways states are engaging with blockchain adoption and help spotlight what effective leadership looks like at the state level.

Texas, Arizona, and Utah earned Trailblazer status for their strength in both policy and ecosystem development. Other leading states, including North Carolina, California, New Hampshire, and Wyoming, demonstrate strong engagement across several scorecard categories.

"This scorecard aims to provide state leaders the clarity and tools to take meaningful action. This initiative shows where momentum is building and how states can engage with digital assets in a responsible, forward-looking way," said Sarah Milby, Chief Policy Officer, Blockchain Association.

"With so much occurring at the federal level, we cannot overlook the substantial activity occurring in the states," Adam Minehardt, Head of Policy for Chainlink Labs stated. "Tokenized in America is helping shine a light on the important role these states are playing when it comes to digital assets, providing insight into the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead."

With the GENIUS Act passing the U.S. Senate and more states advancing digital asset legislation, launching crypto task forces, and exploring blockchain pilots, momentum behind state-level adoption is accelerating. A study commissioned by BNY Mellon found that 97 percent of institutional investors believe tokenization will "revolutionize asset management". States that move fastest are gaining a first-mover advantage in attracting investment, talent, and long-term economic growth. The future of finance is being built today, and the states taking action now will help lead it.

To see where your state stands on blockchain, visit tokenizedinamerica . To get involved or learn more, reach out to [email protected] to connect with the Chainlink Labs Government Affairs team.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the backbone of the blockchain industry, the global standard for connecting blockchains to real-world data, other blockchains, governments, and enterprise systems. Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value across the blockchain economy, powering critical use cases across DeFi, banking, tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), cross-chain, and more. Chainlink is widely adopted by major financial market infrastructures, institutions, and top DeFi protocols, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, ANZ, Aave, GMX, Lido, and many more. Learn more by visiting chain .

About Blockchain Association: Blockchain Association is the collective voice of the cryptocurrency industry. Our members include the sector's leading investors, companies, and projects, working together to support a future-forward, pro-innovation national policy and regulatory framework for the crypto economy. Find us at theblockchainassociation. Follow us @BlockchainAssn .

