Mobility City Of Albany NY Keeps Capital Region Veterans On The Move With Fast Equipment Repairs

Mobility City is the premier provider of mobility equipment repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.

Storefront of Mobility City of Albany located at 1770 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205, TEL 518-394-8580

Mobility City Technicians arrive in branded vans for repairs and deliveries

Owner Jeff Hutton built team ready to provide quality repair services to Albany area veterans.

Owners Jeff Hutton & Michael Della Villa support Veterans & their local communities with mobility equipment repair services for a better quality of life.

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mobility City of Albany NY , part of the national Mobility City network, proudly supports Veterans across New York's Capital Region and the VA New York/New Jersey Healthcare Network (VISN 2) by delivering fast, reliable repairs for wheelchairs, scooters, and other essential mobility equipment.Located at 1770 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205, Mobility City of Albany serves Veterans, seniors, and individuals with disabilities throughout Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Saratoga Springs, and surrounding areas. The franchise is committed to ensuring local Veterans maintain their independence and quality of life with timely service and expert repairs.“Veterans in the Capital Region of Albany deserve predictable repair services for the mobility equipment they rely on every day,” said Michael Della Villa, co-owner of Mobility City of Albany.“We're proud to offer our services to the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center and local Veteran organizations to keep those who served moving safely and comfortably.”Mobility City of Albany holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc., and all technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security.Comprehensive Services Include :Repair of power chairs, scooters, wheelchairs, lift out chairs, beds, auto lifts, patient lifts, stair lifts, including battery and charger replacements, white-glove equipment delivery, pick-up, installation, and product training team offers mobility equipment repair services to local VA hospitals and clinics to make services accessible for Veterans throughout the region.About Mobility City of Albany NYMobility City of Albany owned by Jeff Hutton & Michael Della Villa , is part of the nationwide Mobility City Holdings network, with more than 50 locations dedicated to mobility equipment repair, rental, and sales. From same-day service repair calls to preventative maintenance programs, Mobility City is committed to improving quality of life for community members living with mobility challenges.Veterans and their families in the Capital Region can call 518-394-8580 to schedule a service appointment or learn more about Mobility City's full range of mobility solutions.

