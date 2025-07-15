Genh2's Parent Company, Philomaxcap AG, Now Trading On XETRA

GenH2, Philomaxcap, Xetra and Josh McMorrow CEO of Philomaxcap AG and Executive Chairman of GenH2 Corp.

- Josh McMorrow, CEO of Philomaxcap AG and Executive Chairman of GenH2 Corp, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- . Listing on Germany's leading electronic trading platform boosts visibility and liquidity. Key milestone in Philomaxcap's global hydrogen growth strategy. Enhanced access for international investors to a leading hydrogen infrastructure companyPhilomaxcap AG (“Philomaxcap,” ISIN: DE000A1A6WB2), a Frankfurt-listed management holding company with a strategic focus on the hydrogen sector, today announced that all 110,334,081 of its shares are now also tradable on XETRA, the fully electronic trading platform operated by Deutsche Börse. XETRA handles over 90% of all stock exchange transactions in Germany and is one of the most liquid trading systems in Europe.The listing marks a major step in the company's capital markets strategy, expanding trading access and liquidity for both retail and institutional investors. ICF Bank AG, Frankfurt, is acting as the company's designated sponsor on XETRA and will support continuous trading by providing binding bid and ask prices, further enhancing the tradability of Philomaxcap shares.Josh McMorrow, CEO of Philomaxcap AG and Executive Chairman of GenH2 Corp., commented:“Trading on XETRA, one of the world's most dynamic and liquid stock exchanges, is a key milestone for Philomaxcap. It significantly increases our capital markets presence and enables broader international investor participation. The enhanced liquidity is expected to attract long-term institutional investors as we continue to scale our leadership in hydrogen innovation.”This development follows Philomaxcap's acquisition in March 2025 of GenH2 Corp., a U.S.-based technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure and equipment. GenH2's proprietary solutions, developed by a team with deep NASA expertise, set a new global benchmark for hydrogen systems by eliminating typical losses of 20–40% due to boil-off and venting. This breakthrough positions Philomaxcap and GenH2 to redefine the cost and scalability of liquid hydrogen, offering a clean, locally-produced, and economically viable alternative to diesel fuel.Philomaxcap today also announced that it will change its ticker symbol on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from HBD1 to PTHH. This change will take effect as of July 16, 2025, and is part of Philomaxcap's ongoing efforts to align its market presence with its strategic direction following recent corporate developments. The new ticker symbol better reflects the company's vision and future growth initiatives in the hydrogen infrastructure sector.Shareholders are not required to take any action regarding this change. The company's ISIN (DE000A1A6WB2) and WKN (A1A6WB) will remain unchanged. All existing shares of Philomaxcap AG will automatically be traded under the new ticker symbol PTHH.Philomaxcap shares remain listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.About Philomaxcap AG ( )Philomaxcap AG (FRA: PTHH), is a management holding company focused on the hydrogen industry. In 2025, a capital increase through a contribution in kind led to the acquisition of GenH2 Corp., a US-based company specializing in liquid hydrogen technology and equipment.About GenH2 ( )GenH2, a subsidiary of Philomaxcap AG (FRA: PTHH), is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems for advanced clean energy solutions, including modular hydrogen liquefaction and Zero-Loss transfer and storage. The company focuses on mass-producing equipment to speed infrastructure buildout for the midstream hydrogen economy. The technology team includes former NASA scientists with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building advanced hydrogen solutions.ServiceInvestor/press contact:Maximilian Fischer, Tel.: +49 89 139 2889 0, E-Mail: ...

