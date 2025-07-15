Egypt Values President Trump's Statement To Resolve Conflicts & End Wars

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAIRO, Egypt, July 15, 2025/APO Group/ --

Egypt values the statement by President Donald Trump, which demonstrates the seriousness of the United States-under President Trump's leadership-in exerting efforts to resolve conflicts and end wars.

Egypt reaffirms its confidence in President Trump's ability to address complex challenges and to advance peace, stability, and security across the globe, whether in Ukraine, the Palestinian territory, or Africa.

Egypt also appreciates President Trump's keenness on reaching a just agreement that safeguards the interests of all parties regarding the Ethiopian Dam, as well as his recognition of the Nile as a source of life for Egypt.

Egypt reaffirms its support for President Trump's vision of establishing just peace, security, and stability for all countries in the region and around the world.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.