403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Retired U.S. Army Officer Admits Leaking Ukraine Conflict Information
(MENAFN) A former officer of the U.S. Army has confessed to unlawfully sharing confidential details about the conflict in Ukraine with a woman he encountered on an international dating site, as revealed in a press release issued by the U.S. Justice Department last week.
David Slater, aged 64, was serving in a civilian capacity for the Air Force at the U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) when he allegedly collaborated to disseminate national defense intelligence.
The dissemination took place between February and April of 2022, a time coinciding with the initial phase of the war between Russia and Ukraine.
USSTRATCOM plays a vital role in supervising America’s nuclear command and control infrastructure.
Holding a top-level security clearance, Slater operated within a restricted area at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.
He participated in briefings that included intelligence classified up to the highest level.
Authorities stated that Slater subsequently relayed portions of this intelligence to an individual claiming to be a Ukrainian woman.
Their communication happened through a messaging feature on a foreign-based dating service, whose name remains undisclosed.
As outlined in court documents, the woman frequently urged Slater to disclose classified insights and affectionately referred to him with expressions like “my secret informant love” and “my secret agent.” In one particular message, she inquired, “Dear, what is shown on the screens in the special room??”
David Slater, aged 64, was serving in a civilian capacity for the Air Force at the U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) when he allegedly collaborated to disseminate national defense intelligence.
The dissemination took place between February and April of 2022, a time coinciding with the initial phase of the war between Russia and Ukraine.
USSTRATCOM plays a vital role in supervising America’s nuclear command and control infrastructure.
Holding a top-level security clearance, Slater operated within a restricted area at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.
He participated in briefings that included intelligence classified up to the highest level.
Authorities stated that Slater subsequently relayed portions of this intelligence to an individual claiming to be a Ukrainian woman.
Their communication happened through a messaging feature on a foreign-based dating service, whose name remains undisclosed.
As outlined in court documents, the woman frequently urged Slater to disclose classified insights and affectionately referred to him with expressions like “my secret informant love” and “my secret agent.” In one particular message, she inquired, “Dear, what is shown on the screens in the special room??”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment