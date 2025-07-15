Michigan Personal Injury Lawyers, Matz Injury Law, Announces Over $10 Million Savings For Clients Through Reduced Fee Model

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We offer the lowest contingency fee in the country, which simply means that our clients get to keep more of their money when they have been through a trauma and need to rebuild their lives," said Steve Matz. "I came to the realization that we could still be a profitable company even when I started reducing the fees; it just felt like it was the right thing to do. We are an extremely effective legal team, winning cases all over the state including northern Michigan and the UP, and when the case is over, our clients keep more of the money they are awarded."

In simple terms, if a client has a settlement of $250,000, a typical policy limit in auto accidents, other lawyers receive $83,333 so the client would walk away with $166,670; Matz Injury Law clients would instead keep $195,000.

One recent client, Dan Fitch, was struck by an SUV while riding his motorcycle. "When I was released from the hospital, I contacted lawyer Steven Matz, who came to our home and assisted us with all the paperwork. Steve also got us top dollar for my totaled bike, and the maximum amount allowed in our financial settlement. Steve was always available to help with questions and gave answers that contained compassion. He was always upbeat and energetic! I highly recommend his services to anyone that may need them."

Another client Grant Bouton described the experience of working with Steve Matz and his practice as 'amazing', explaining that Matz even came to his house to discuss his case when he was bedridden. "His dedication, professionalism, truly made a difference. One of the best parts is he takes 22% not 33%!," he said.

Matz, who is included for the 12th year in the list of Michigan Super Lawyers and was inducted into the Michigan Lawyers Weekly Hall of Fame earlier this year, added that his company had made the decision not to spend aggressively on marketing, which also helps to allow him to keep his contingency fee lower. "Clients know that when they call Matz Injury Law they will reach a real person to listen to them and then work unfailingly hard for them," said Matz. "We are a family firm foremost and offer outstanding results for our clients dealing with a catastrophe that has upended their lives, often in a horrific way. I see it as our privilege to serve them."

Matz is currently chair of a Michigan Attorney Disciplinary Board Hearing Panel and serves on the State Bar of Michigan Committee on Character and Fitness.

For more information go to 22not33

About Matz Injury Law

Founded by Steven J. Matz, Matz Injury Law is a Michigan-based firm specializing in personal injury litigation, with a strong focus on representing car accident victims. The firm is known for its ethical approach, reduced contingency fee of 22% instead of the Michigan standard of over 33%, and record of securing significant settlements and verdicts - all hallmarks of its respected reputation in the Michigan legal community. Contact Matz Injury Law at (866) 226-6833 or [email protected]

Contact: Alison Schwartz

[email protected]

(248) 214-1205

SOURCE Matz Injury Law