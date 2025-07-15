Michigan Personal Injury Lawyers, Matz Injury Law, Announces Over $10 Million Savings For Clients Through Reduced Fee Model
In simple terms, if a client has a settlement of $250,000, a typical policy limit in auto accidents, other lawyers receive $83,333 so the client would walk away with $166,670; Matz Injury Law clients would instead keep $195,000.
One recent client, Dan Fitch, was struck by an SUV while riding his motorcycle. "When I was released from the hospital, I contacted lawyer Steven Matz, who came to our home and assisted us with all the paperwork. Steve also got us top dollar for my totaled bike, and the maximum amount allowed in our financial settlement. Steve was always available to help with questions and gave answers that contained compassion. He was always upbeat and energetic! I highly recommend his services to anyone that may need them."
Another client Grant Bouton described the experience of working with Steve Matz and his practice as 'amazing', explaining that Matz even came to his house to discuss his case when he was bedridden. "His dedication, professionalism, truly made a difference. One of the best parts is he takes 22% not 33%!," he said.
Matz, who is included for the 12th year in the list of Michigan Super Lawyers and was inducted into the Michigan Lawyers Weekly Hall of Fame earlier this year, added that his company had made the decision not to spend aggressively on marketing, which also helps to allow him to keep his contingency fee lower. "Clients know that when they call Matz Injury Law they will reach a real person to listen to them and then work unfailingly hard for them," said Matz. "We are a family firm foremost and offer outstanding results for our clients dealing with a catastrophe that has upended their lives, often in a horrific way. I see it as our privilege to serve them."
Matz is currently chair of a Michigan Attorney Disciplinary Board Hearing Panel and serves on the State Bar of Michigan Committee on Character and Fitness.
For more information go to 22not33
About Matz Injury Law
Founded by Steven J. Matz, Matz Injury Law is a Michigan-based firm specializing in personal injury litigation, with a strong focus on representing car accident victims. The firm is known for its ethical approach, reduced contingency fee of 22% instead of the Michigan standard of over 33%, and record of securing significant settlements and verdicts - all hallmarks of its respected reputation in the Michigan legal community. Contact Matz Injury Law at (866) 226-6833 or [email protected]
Contact: Alison Schwartz
[email protected]
(248) 214-1205
SOURCE Matz Injury Law
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment