Sportradar To Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial And Operating Results On August 5, 2025
Those wishing to either listen to, or participate in, the earnings webcast can do so by accessing Sportradar's Investor Relations website at . Additionally, a replay will be posted on the Investor Relations website for one year after the conclusion of the event.
About Sportradar
Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers over a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.
For more information about Sportradar, please visit
Investor Relations Contact:
Jim Bombassei
...
Press Contact :
Sandra Lee
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment