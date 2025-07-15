Corporations Unite In Action To Support America's Youth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With 25 million students lacking safe after-school options, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and its national supporters open the door for new solutions.

ATLANTA, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the back-to-school season approaches, parents and caregivers nationwide are grappling with concerns about academic recovery and youth mental health. Yet, a staggering challenge looms: 25 million students lack safe after-school options. Today, as 50 million kids head back to school, half will find themselves without a safe place to go once the final bell rings, left to navigate crucial after-school hours unsupervised.

In response, dedicated corporate supporters of Boys & Girls Clubs of America are launching new giveback initiatives to ensure more young people across the nation have access to vital after-school spaces. Following the launch of the mission's impactful "America Needs Club Kids" national brand campaign in early July, leading corporations are now taking meaningful action to equip kids and teens for success in the 2025-2026 school year.

“Young people spend 80% of their time outside of school,” said Jim Clark, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America.“Yet 1 in 2 kids lack access to afterschool programs -- and 1 in 7 are left completely alone. That's not just a gap – it's an urgent call to action for all of us to step up and support the next generation during these high-risk, high-opportunity hours.”

Boys & Girls Clubs provide access to experience and opportunities that enable kids to succeed in school, gain valuable workforce skills, become active in their community, and manage their health and well-being. Together with its partners, Boys & Girls Clubs of America stands to reduce the number of kids nationwide, lacking access to safe and engaging places after the school day ends.

This year, retailers will introduce new initiatives that allow customers to support America's Club kids. These efforts highlight the crucial idea that investing in young people today will shape our collective future. These companies include:

a didas : For the second year in a row, adidas is inviting customers to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America through donations in retail stores nationwide. Beginning in August, customers can contribute $1, $3, or $5 at checkout to support Boys & Girls Clubs' back-to-school campaign.

Murphy USA : Murphy USA's 'Great Futures Fueled Here' campaign enters its fifth year, having raised over $11 million for Boys & Girls Clubs. Running June 4-July 31, 2025, across all Murphy USA and Murphy Express locations in 27 states, customers can make a monetary contribution of $1-$10 or round up purchases to the nearest dollar at checkout. Proceeds support back-to-school programming, with Murphy USA also hosting 5 Back-to-School Prep Rallies nationwide to engage Club youth and equip them with the necessary skills for the school year.

Panda Express : Panda Express' philanthropic arm, Panda Cares Foundation, is celebrating the back-to-school season with Clubs across the country. Throughout every August, Panda Express associates celebrate the foundation's founding anniversary, Panda Cares Day, by hosting events at over 100 Clubs, providing meals, school supplies and new books. This year, Panda will be donating over 15,000 backpacks to all youth attending these celebrations to help start their school year positively. Additionally, this back-to-school season and throughout the year, customers can donate at the register to directly support academic programming within Clubs.



Bridgestone Retail Operations : The Bridgestone Retail Operations Driving Great Futures partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America is continuing to make out-of-school programming more accessible to Club youth and their families by addressing transportation and technology needs. Visit a Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus or Wheel Works store to donate.

Buffalo Wild Wings : The Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of America partnered to create the ALL-STARS program, providing access to youth sports for half a million Club kids each year. After school hours are a critical time for kids and communities-a moment when extra support and resources can make a big difference. Guests can help make an impact during this important season, and all year long, by purchasing sauce bottles at their local Buffalo Wild Wings. For every bottle sold, $1 is donated to the Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation, helping expand access to youth sports through the ALL-STARS program.

Caesars Entertainment : Beginning July through the end of the year, Caesars Entertainment will invite guests to donate change when cashing out their slot tickets to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America through the Company's 'Caesars Makes Change' program. Recently, the 'Caesars Makes Change' program hit a huge milestone in raising $1 million to directly support Boys & Girls Clubs youth across the country.

Carter's : Carter's, the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, is a proud partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, dedicating $1 million and 50,000 volunteer hours to support early childhood development in local communities. Carter's also supports the successful Summer Brain Gain-READ program, including the creation of a new module focused on literacy. This program is designed to prevent learning loss during summer breaks and time outside of the classroom for children ages 6-9. New this year, Carter's is launching the Great Futures Design Contest and a limited-edition t-shirt capsule featuring bold, original artwork created by Boys & Girls Club kids. Five dollars from every purchase, along with 100% of customer donations, helps fund arts education and early learning programs in Clubs nationwide.

Cox Enterprises : For decades, Cox has championed the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of America - leveling the playing field and building brighter futures for all youth. This August, Manheim auctions across the country will raise critical funds for local Clubs while Cox Automotive and Cox Enterprises' employees will provide hands-on volunteer support where it's needed most. These efforts drive progress towards Cox's goal to empower 34 million people by 2034. By removing barriers to education and expanding access to career opportunities, we're helping young people unlock their full potential.

Fandango : In January of this year, Fandango, the nation's leading online movie ticketing service, launched its new Round-Up feature, allowing moviegoers to round up their ticket purchases to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America and help further the organization's mission of empowering young people to reach their full potential, while also creating moviegoing experiences and screening events that benefit Club members. Since its launch, Fandango has raised over $1.3 million in funds, enabling thousands of Club kids to enjoy the magic of the movies, including a chance for some to see The Bad Guys 2 in theaters this summer.

Harris Teeter : Harris Teeter is proud to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America through their“Together in Education” campaign. This July through October, customers are invited to round up at checkout and make a difference for the youth in their communities.

Kids Foot Locker : From July to September, Kids Foot Locker will invite customers to support Boys & Girls Club of America by donating $1, $3, $5 or $10 at checkout as a part of their annual add-a-buck cause marketing campaign.

Krusteaz : The Krusteaz Company supports Boys & Girls Clubs' back- to-school efforts programing by giving back to local communities in their area. The Krusteaz Company partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to combat food insecurity and help improve the wellbeing of kids and teens starting with back to school.

Jimmy John's Foundation : The Jimmy John's Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of America have partnered to create positive change in their communities by providing access to essential Life & Workforce Readiness programming at Clubs nationwide. From August 4 through August 31, customers can support our mission by purchasing the #9 sandwich in-store or through the Jimmy John's app. For every standard #9 sandwich or combo sold, $0.25 will be donated to the Jimmy John's Foundation, a proud partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Join us in helping the next generation gain the skills and support they need to thrive.

Lamar Advertising : Building on the success of its 2024 in-kind partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Lamar Advertising is proudly continuing its collaboration with the organization for the 2025 back-to-school season. Lamar will once again leverage its extensive national network of digital billboards to support and amplify the mission's essential work as students across the country prepare to head back to the classroom.

PUMA : PUMA is proud to continue its support of Boys & Girls Clubs of America this back-to-school season. Customers shopping at participating PUMA outlet stores will have the opportunity to make a voluntary donation at checkout to help advance the mission to empower young people. This fall, PUMA will also release a new line of exclusive co-branded merchandise, including a limited-edition t-shirt and footwear. In addition, PUMA team members will engage with local Clubs through volunteer activities, helping to create safe, inclusive spaces where youth can thrive. Together, we're building brighter futures, one step at a time.

Sharpie Paper M ate : Sharpie and Paper Mate, part of the Newell Brands portfolio of iconic brands, are teaming up to help Clubs prepare for back-to-school season and democratize creative expression. As part of their 3-year, $1 million partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs, Sharpie and Paper Mate will provide essential school supplies so Club members can thrive in and out of the classroom.

Shoe Carnival Family of Brands : Now through Sept. 1, Shoe Carnival & Shoe Station invite customers to round up at check-out to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America. To support the back-to-school campaign, visit your local Shoe Carnival or Shoe Station store. Find the best of back-to-school styles at Shoe Carnival & Shoe Station.

RaceTrac : RaceTrac, a convenience store leader and dedicated partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America for five years, is expanding its support to Clubs nationwide. From August 17th-23rd, RaceTrac is hosting a“Coffee for a Cause” initiative, where 100 percent of the proceeds from guests' coffee purchases will benefit Clubs.

The Bad Guys 2 : As DreamWorks Animation's The Bad Guys 2 arrives in theaters on August 1, Boys & Girls Clubs of America is teaming up with the film and the acclaimed animation studio for the first time to inspire The Bad Guys to“Do Good,” instilling positive character, leadership, and service values within the next generation. In a campaign that kicked off in January with Fandango, the nation's leading online movie ticketer, moviegoers are invited to round up their ticket purchases via fandango.com or in the mobile app in support of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Funds raised will aid Boys & Girls Clubs of America's overall mission and provide thousands of Club kids free access to moviegoing, including seeing The Bad Guys 2 in theaters this summer.

Join us in supporting essential afterschool programming by shopping or supporting any of these establishments nationwide this season. To learn more, visit .

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America ( ) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta, GA. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

