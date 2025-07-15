Ambassador Of Belarus S.Terentiev Meets The Deputy Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Egypt For European Affairs
On July 13, 2025, on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sergei Terentiev, met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt for European Affairs, Wael Hamed.
The interlocutors noted the dynamics of the development of Belarusian-Egyptian contacts at various levels, emphasised the need to hold the planned political and economic events and implement the outlined agreements as soon as possible.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.
