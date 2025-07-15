Top 5 MBBS Scholarships In India: Funding Your Medical Education Dream

Worried about MBBS fees after NEET? Explore the top 5 scholarships for medical students in India. Learn how to fund your medical education and achieve your doctor dream.

After NEET success, the next big step is medical college admission. A major question for successful students is how to pay the hefty fees. This can be stressful for students from financially weaker backgrounds.

If you're from such a family and dream of becoming a doctor, don't worry. Learn about 5 great scholarship schemes that can ease your financial burden. These schemes send a fixed amount monthly or yearly to your bank account, helping you manage fees, books, and other expenses.

AIPMST is a special pre-medical scholarship exam for MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BAMS, and BUMS courses. Passing this test can waive up to 100% of tuition fees, plus laptops and other prizes. It's beneficial for students who want to study medicine anywhere in India and need financial aid.

This central government scheme aims to help meritorious and financially weak students. Selection is based on 12th-grade marks. It provides 12,000 rupees annually for the first three years of undergraduate courses and 20,000 rupees annually for postgraduate courses, directly into the student's bank account.

Under ONGC Limited's CSR initiative, this scholarship is for SC, ST, OBC, or General category students pursuing MBBS, Engineering, MBA, or Geology. 2000 meritorious students receive 48,000 rupees annually or 4,000 rupees monthly for four years, covering the entire undergraduate medical course.

IOCL's scholarship helps thousands of students nationwide. 10+2 and ITI students get 1,000 rupees monthly, while MBBS, Engineering, and MBA students get 3,000 rupees monthly. Open to all states, it aims to prevent education disruption for poor families.

Under Yashoda Hospitals Group's CSR, this scheme ensures quality education for financially weak students. Each student receives 10,000 to 50,000 rupees per academic session for four years, sufficient for MBBS. It focuses on bright students held back by financial constraints.

Financial troubles shouldn't hinder your medical education. If you've qualified NEET and are worried about fees, these scholarships can help. Apply on time and carefully review the requirements.