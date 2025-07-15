Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. Provides An Operations Update And Announces A New Corporate Presentation

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. ("Lotus Creek" or the "Company") (TSXV: LTC) is pleased to provide an operations update and announce a new Corporate Presentation has been posted to the website.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

Wilson Creek, Central Alberta

Lotus Creek is pleased to announce that Savanna's 689 drilling rig has arrived in Wilson Creek to commence drilling its inaugural Belly River capital program. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company completed a 44 square mile 3D seismic program in Wilson Creek. In July and August, Lotus Creek will drill and complete 2 (2.0 net) light oil Belly River wells that are expected to be onstream late in the third quarter of 2025 with the commissioning of a new oil battery with an approximate capacity of 5,000 BOE/d. Lotus Creek plans to drill an additional 2 (2.0 net) light oil Belly River wells in October and those wells are expected to be onstream before year end.

Tucker Lake, Northern Alberta

During the first quarter, the Company completed its inaugural heavy oil capital program at Tucker Lake with the drilling of 3 (3.0 net) Mannville, open-hole multi-lateral, heavy oil wells. The 3 wells cumulatively drilled over 31,000 meters of the targeted Waseca reservoir sand. Lotus Creek is awaiting approval of a multi-well battery facility license which is anticipated in the coming weeks.

CORPORATE PRESENTATION

The new Corporate Presentation can be found on the website and can be accessed via the following link:

CORPORATE PRESENTATION

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends", "strategy" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking information and statements pertaining to the following: Lotus Creek's operational strategy, plans, priorities and focus; the anticipated timing of approval of the facility license at Tucker Lake; Lotus Creek's drilling plans in Belly River and the anticipated timing thereof; and other such similar statements. Lotus Creek's actual decisions, activities, results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements and accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do, what benefits that Lotus Creek, as applicable, will derive from them.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of material factors, expectations or assumptions of Lotus Creek which have been used to develop such statements and information but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Lotus Creek believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because Lotus Creek can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things; that the regulatory approvals will be received on the terms and on the timing that is anticipated; and that the equipment and personnel will be available as anticipated. Lotus Creek believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The forward-looking information and statements included in this press release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information or statements including, without limitation: that the regulatory approvals may not be received on the terms and on the timing that is anticipated; that the equipment and personnel may not be available as anticipated; and certain other risks detailed from time-to-time in Lotus Creek's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ including Lotus Creek's Form 2B Listing Application.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Corporation does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT LOTUS CREEK PLEASE CONTACT: