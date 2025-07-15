403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Honors Anniversary of Failed Coup Attempt
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Türkiye observed the ninth anniversary of the failed coup attempt that took place on July 15, 2016, an event instigated by the FETO terrorist group.
This date is recognized nationally as Democracy and National Unity Day and is marked by various official ceremonies.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to participate in a range of commemorative activities in Ankara, the nation's capital, to honor the day’s significance.
These events reflect the ongoing remembrance of the resistance shown by the Turkish people during the coup attempt.
Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz highlighted the importance of the day by recalling the massive public response to President Erdogan’s appeal, which saw citizens flood the streets in defense of democracy.
In a message posted on X, he paid homage to the “martyrs and veterans,” pledging to preserve their memory and enhance national solidarity under the banner of the “Century of Türkiye.”
In a separate message shared on X, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized that the attempted coup was defeated by the “foresight” of President Erdogan and the “unwavering will” of the Turkish populace.
He stated that “those betrayal networks” that tried to destabilize Türkiye by collaborating with foreign intelligence forces failed to grasp the true resilience of the Turkish people and the enduring power of the state.
Fidan also reaffirmed the government's ongoing efforts to track down FETO affiliates worldwide and its firm stance on ensuring accountability for the coup’s orchestrators.
He concluded by honoring the "heroic martyrs" and extending his appreciation to the veterans who stood against the coup plotters.
This date is recognized nationally as Democracy and National Unity Day and is marked by various official ceremonies.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to participate in a range of commemorative activities in Ankara, the nation's capital, to honor the day’s significance.
These events reflect the ongoing remembrance of the resistance shown by the Turkish people during the coup attempt.
Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz highlighted the importance of the day by recalling the massive public response to President Erdogan’s appeal, which saw citizens flood the streets in defense of democracy.
In a message posted on X, he paid homage to the “martyrs and veterans,” pledging to preserve their memory and enhance national solidarity under the banner of the “Century of Türkiye.”
In a separate message shared on X, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized that the attempted coup was defeated by the “foresight” of President Erdogan and the “unwavering will” of the Turkish populace.
He stated that “those betrayal networks” that tried to destabilize Türkiye by collaborating with foreign intelligence forces failed to grasp the true resilience of the Turkish people and the enduring power of the state.
Fidan also reaffirmed the government's ongoing efforts to track down FETO affiliates worldwide and its firm stance on ensuring accountability for the coup’s orchestrators.
He concluded by honoring the "heroic martyrs" and extending his appreciation to the veterans who stood against the coup plotters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment