Celerant Partners With Wintron Electronics For Marine Merchandise Retail Solutions

The partnership integration allows marine retailers to access Wintron's extensive catalog of marine electronics directly through their Celerant POS and eCommerce systems. Retailers can seamlessly import product data, establish automated reorder points, display product feeds for an "endless aisle" experience, and fulfill customer orders through drop shipping services with Wintron managing inventory and fulfillment operations.

"Wintron Electronics' integration with Celerant gives marine retailers the ability to sell high-ticket electronics without tying up capital in excess inventory," said Gerald Bench, National Sales Manager, Wintron Electronics. "Through Celerant's online product feeds, retailers can offer our complete merchandise catalog directly through their point of sale system and reach more customers with our drop shipping services."

Key Benefits for Marine Retailers

The partnership addresses critical challenges marine retailers face, including limited showroom space, high inventory costs, and complex product line management. The integration enables retailers to:



Expand the product catalog instantly by importing Wintron's complete merchandise database directly into their POS system.

Optimize inventory management through automated electronic ordering with configurable min/max levels for just-in-time replenishment.

Maximize sales opportunities by displaying product feeds that create an endless aisle of available products. Reduce operational complexity by leveraging Wintron's drop shipping services for direct-to-customer fulfillment.

"This integration exemplifies our commitment to providing SMB retailers with enterprise-level capabilities without operational complexity," said Michele Salerno, Chief Growth Officer at Celerant Technology. "Many marine products are expensive, oversized, and difficult to stock in-store. With this integration, retailers can offer the full Wintron catalog online without tying up cash flow or showroom space. Our automated systems make it easy to expand product offerings and drop ship directly to customers, allowing business owners to grow revenue without increasing overhead."

The partnership extends Wintron's reach through Celerant's established retail technology platform while providing Celerant customers in the marine sector access to premium wholesale pricing and specialized support services, including dealer technical training, customized website development, local advertising support, and dealer installation cash back programs.

Learn More

To learn more about Wintron Electronics and the integration, visit the Wintron Electronics partner page .

About Wintron Electronics

Founded in 1974 by Bill Winder, Wintron Electronics is a wholesale marine electronics distributor serving over 800 dealers nationwide. The company offers exclusive dealer benefits including technical training, customized website development, local advertising support, installation cash back programs, and nationwide shipping options. Wintron is headquartered in Manasquan, New Jersey, and prides itself on automation-free customer service and treating dealers as true business partners. For more information, visit .

About Celerant Technology

Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts and into the online world. Rated as the #1 retail software provider year after year by the RIS LeaderBoard, Celerant supports retailers with an all-in-one system: point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations, integrated email marketing and more. For retailers looking for ongoing educational content to help expand their business through technology, subscribe to Celerant's Retail Roundup blog: .

