403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump states dissatisfaction with Putin
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating he is "disappointed but not done" with him, according to reports.
"I'm disappointed in him, but I'm not done with him. But I'm disappointed in him," Trump said during an exclusive phone interview when questioned about his stance on Putin.
When further asked whether he placed trust in the Russian leader, Trump remarked: "I trust almost no one."
This conversation followed Trump's announcement of a more aggressive policy toward Russia in light of its actions in Ukraine. On Monday, he committed to sending additional missile systems and high-grade weapons to Ukrainian forces. He also issued Moscow a 50-day ultimatum to reach a ceasefire deal, warning of “very severe” secondary tariffs if it fails to comply.
As per the report, Trump revealed he had anticipated reaching an agreement with Russia on at least four separate occasions, only to be let down each time.
He affirmed that the US remains committed to helping end the conflict in Ukraine. "We'll have a great conversation. I'll say: 'That's good, I'll think we're close to getting it done,' and then he'll knock down a building in Kyiv," he stated.
When asked whether he still believed NATO was "obsolete," Trump responded: "No. I think NATO is now becoming the opposite of that" due to the fact that member nations were now "paying their own bills."
He reiterated his support for the principle of collective defense, emphasizing its importance in enabling smaller countries to defend themselves against larger, more aggressive states.
"I'm disappointed in him, but I'm not done with him. But I'm disappointed in him," Trump said during an exclusive phone interview when questioned about his stance on Putin.
When further asked whether he placed trust in the Russian leader, Trump remarked: "I trust almost no one."
This conversation followed Trump's announcement of a more aggressive policy toward Russia in light of its actions in Ukraine. On Monday, he committed to sending additional missile systems and high-grade weapons to Ukrainian forces. He also issued Moscow a 50-day ultimatum to reach a ceasefire deal, warning of “very severe” secondary tariffs if it fails to comply.
As per the report, Trump revealed he had anticipated reaching an agreement with Russia on at least four separate occasions, only to be let down each time.
He affirmed that the US remains committed to helping end the conflict in Ukraine. "We'll have a great conversation. I'll say: 'That's good, I'll think we're close to getting it done,' and then he'll knock down a building in Kyiv," he stated.
When asked whether he still believed NATO was "obsolete," Trump responded: "No. I think NATO is now becoming the opposite of that" due to the fact that member nations were now "paying their own bills."
He reiterated his support for the principle of collective defense, emphasizing its importance in enabling smaller countries to defend themselves against larger, more aggressive states.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment