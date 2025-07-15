Dialogues Strengthen Unity Women's Role In Peace And Security

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

In South Sudan, entrenched patriarchal norms and the effects of years of conflict continue to hinder women from participating in peacebuilding and governance. Early marriages, widespread gender-based violence, and exclusion from decision-making remain real hurdles for the implementation of their substantially increased and meaningful inclusion in matters that matter.

The slow progress does not, however, deter women in Unity State from advocating for their rights and building informal networks of influence at the grassroots level. Some, like the young teacher Elizabeth Nyatab, are prepared to play the long game - if that is what it takes.

“I encourage parents to educate their daughters, because without schooling, it will be difficult also for future generations of women to play prominent roles in decision-making, We have no choice but to break the cultural norms that confine many of us to the domestic sphere,” she said.

In fact, Ms. Nyatab made her point on behalf of a group of women leaders representing local authorities, state institutions and civil society groups. Together, they, and other similar small groups, were presenting their findings resulting from discussions on how to increase women's real participation in peace, security and other processes of public interest.

Of much such interest are South Sudan's first post-independence elections, another subject that sparked lively debate during a week of civic engagement activities in Bentiu, Rubkona and Rotriak/Lalop. While many saw elections as a path to legitimacy and stability, others voiced concerns about prevailing insecurity and political divisions.

“If our country wants credible elections, political detainees must be released and the army united under one national command. Conditions for the free and fair participation for all are also essential for this dream to come true,” opined Angelina Nyawuora Turoal, former Chairperson of a network of civil society organizations in Rubkona.

The dialogue sessions were conducted by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and counted on the support of its Electoral Affairs Division.

“This week of conversations made it clear that women, on the rise and challenging norms in Unity State and elsewhere, must have their voices heard. And there is more, because their words need to be acted on as well,” concluded Alexandre Marie Rose Fernande Alexandre, a Civil Affairs Officer serving with the UN peacekeeping mission.

