Another Big Win For Bgen: Brenmiller Scores Second EU-Funded Project And Japan MOU In As Many Months

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: BNRG) may still be flying under the radar for retail investors, but in energy boardrooms across Europe and Asia, it's quickly becoming one of the most commercially validated thermal energy storage (TES) companies of 2025. And it's happening for one simple reason: clients are starting to realize that batteries, solar, wind, and even hydrogen can't carry the load alone.

Yes, they can generate power. But they can't store it at industrial scale-at least not in a form that delivers clean, reliable heat on demand. In other words, without scalable thermal storage, these energy sources are incomplete. Industrial and utility operators know this, and, for that reason, are turning to Brenmiller's bGen system as an ally-a dispatchable, durable, and emissions-free platform built to decarbonize heat, stabilize energy delivery, and deliver real-world results by managing energy capacity in the grid.

In just six weeks, Brenmiller has landed three high-value strategic wins-each backed by institutional, large-cap, or sovereign partners, and each reinforcing the same core idea: thermal energy storage is no longer a theory. It's a necessity.

SolWinHy: The €25M EU Hydrogen Bank Project That Doesn't Work Without bGen

The momentum began on May 23, when Brenmiller announced its role in SolWinHy Cádiz, a flagship green hydrogen and e-methanol production facility in Spain that was awarded €25 million in funding from the European Hydrogen Bank. Of that, €7 million is specifically allocated for Brenmiller's bGen system, which will store and dispatch 56 MWh of high-temperature heat entirely off-grid.

The project plans to produce 6,500 tons of green hydrogen and 30,000 tons of e-methanol annually, powered by 130 MW of solar and 54 MW of wind. With no connection to Spain's national grid, bGen is the linchpin-it makes the whole system function. A Director at Viridi and Green Enesys put it bluntly:“Without the bGen, the project could not operate off-grid.” That's not a footnote. That's a statement worthy of its own headline.

And this isn't just a showcase project-it's a model Brenmiller expects to, and can, replicate across Europe. SolWinHy was selected as one of the EU's top green hydrogen initiatives. It's part of a broader $200 million pipeline managed by Brenmiller Europe S.L., the company's joint venture with Green Enesys and Viridi. And it's already proving how TES can be the enabling infrastructure behind clean fuels, grid independence, and industrial decarbonization.

Japan: A Market That's Ready-And a Partner That Can Deliver

Then came Japan. On June 26, Brenmiller signe a Memorandum of Understanding with a major Japanese engineering and infrastructure firm to deploy bGen systems across Japan's industrial landscape. The plan? Develop projects under both direct equipment sales and Heat-as-a-Service (HaaS) models-two monetization paths, one high-value market.

Japan checks every box for thermal storage adoption: high renewable penetration, rising electrification, tight energy security, and massive industrial heat demand. And this new partner, headquartered in Yokohama, brings extensive project development experience and long-standing customer relationships across sectors that desperately need TES.

For Brenmiller, this deal isn't just about market entry-it's about market fit. As CEO Avi Brenmiller put it,“Japan represents a natural market for TES,” and this partnership is a cornerstone in the company's strategy to scale globally with tier-one collaborators. Japan doesn't do hype. It does execution. And now, it's doing it with Brenmiller.

Another €4M EU Win: Large-Scale Solar + Heat = Infrastructure-Grade TES

Just three weeks later, on July 14, Brenmiller announced its second EU project award: a €4 million grant for a 5 MWe TES deployment led by a major European utility. The system integrates solar power, high-temperature heat pumps, and bGen storage to deliver industrial steam more efficiently-and more cleanly-than fossil fuel alternatives.

According to EU filings, the project is expected to boost energy efficiency by 104% and avoid 1.45 million tons of CO2 over its first decade. Revenues to Brenmiller Europe are expected to total €4 million from equipment sales alone-non-dilutive, near-term, and part of the growing commercialization pipeline that the company is building in Europe.

Keep in mind that this isn't a pilot. It's infrastructure-grade energy deployment, backed by sovereign funding, with long-term off-take agreements in motion. More importantly, it's proof that bGen isn't just a science project-it's a product the EU is actively scaling.

Three Wins, Three Regions, One Clear Trend

It all means that from Spain's hydrogen corridors to Japan's industrial heartland, Brenmiller is proving that while thermal energy storage may not be a loud part of the clean energy conversation, it soon will be. In fact, it's about to take center stage. These three wins-two in Europe and one in Asia-are more than just headline moments. They're the front edge of a project pipeline that Brenmiller estimates to exceed $500 million in commercial opportunities.

Each deal reinforces the same reality: bGen is the connective link between renewable generation and 24/7 industrial performance. It works where batteries can't. It delivers when hydrogen won't. It may be nuclear SMR's greatest all . And the most excellent news, from a Brenmiller and its stakeholders' perspective, is that it has already been adopted by governments, utilities, and engineering leaders who understand the stakes.

But know this: BNRG isn't just a B2B opportunity. For investors looking beyond battery stocks and hype-cycle stock of the day volatility, Brenmiller offers something few others can: real-world traction, sovereign capital, and industrial infrastructure that's already being built. And at roughly $2.12 a share yesterday, perhaps the best entry point to a sector that will be worth billions.

Disclaimers and Disclosures: Hawk Point Media Group, LLC. (HPM) has not been compensated to produce and distribute this content. HPM discloses having a prior services agreement with the company, and third parties, that expired in April 2025 and 2024, respectively.