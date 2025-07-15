403
Army Delegation Inspects Wildfire Response Efforts In Syria
Amman, July 15 (Petra) -- A delegation from the Jordan Armed Forces on Tuesday visited wildfire response operations in Syria, where Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft and Civil Defense crews are working inside Syrian territory as part of joint coordination and cooperation efforts.
The delegation was briefed on how the teams operate and implement field efforts to ensure effective firefighting in affected areas.
The delegation stressed the importance of continued cooperation and coordination in addressing environmental and humanitarian challenges to serve mutual interests and help mitigate the impact of natural disasters on communities.
This participation comes in line with Royal directives for immediate humanitarian response and underscores the Kingdom's commitment to standing by its neighbors and friends under all circumstances, providing necessary support through all available capabilities and resources.
