Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Army Delegation Inspects Wildfire Response Efforts In Syria


2025-07-15 07:07:37
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 15 (Petra) -- A delegation from the Jordan Armed Forces on Tuesday visited wildfire response operations in Syria, where Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft and Civil Defense crews are working inside Syrian territory as part of joint coordination and cooperation efforts.
The delegation was briefed on how the teams operate and implement field efforts to ensure effective firefighting in affected areas.
The delegation stressed the importance of continued cooperation and coordination in addressing environmental and humanitarian challenges to serve mutual interests and help mitigate the impact of natural disasters on communities.
This participation comes in line with Royal directives for immediate humanitarian response and underscores the Kingdom's commitment to standing by its neighbors and friends under all circumstances, providing necessary support through all available capabilities and resources.

MENAFN15072025000117011021ID1109802553

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search