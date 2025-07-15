Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Business Loans To Azerbaijan's ICT Sector See Increase

Business Loans To Azerbaijan's ICT Sector See Increase


2025-07-15 07:07:02
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

As of June 1, 2025, the total volume of business loans issued by Azerbaijani banks to the information and communication technologies (ICT) sector stood at AZN 666.3 million, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. This marks an increase of...

