Viral Video: Mother-Daughter's Brawl With Young Girl Infuriates Social Media, 'Just Be Ashamed Of Yourselves'
An argument turned into a physical fight. Starman claimed McPherson started the name-calling and provoked them. The mother and daughter involved later apologised though they were arrested.
However, McPherson is still upset about being attacked. She doesn't want to accept the apology .
“I don't accept the apology only because I feel like the apologies are only because of how much outreach the video is getting, and I don't think the apology is wholesome,” she told the New York Post.Also Read | Watch Video: Omar Abdullah scales graveyard wall amid Martyrs' Day row
“I don't think it's from their hearts, like deep down. But, I just hope they could see or see what they did wrong and kind of get a better understanding of how to operate or act in certain situations from this situation,” she added.
The mother and the daughter have been getting online insults and even death threats after the video went viral. One anonymous message says,“You ready to die?... Mark my words, I am going to murder ALL OF YOU.”
That does not impress McPherson. She feels the death threats, especially against their son, are unnecessary.Also Read | Viral Video: Male passengers found in Delhi Metro women's coach late at night
“I just feel the violence, especially to [her] son, is completely unnecessary. He shouldn't be at fault for something that they did,” the Post quoted her as saying.
Meanwhile, Dumitru said she had learned her lesson and would never repeat such a mistake. She added that she would not support such actions again and would avoid arguments over parking.
“You want the parking? Take it. It's not worth this. This is not worth it,” she said.Social media reactions
Social media users reacted angrily to the viral brawl.
One of them said,“I thank God every day I don't live in this nasty city.”
“These people are unhinged and violently aggressive. The trans movement supports terrorism,” wrote another.
“New Yorkers are only ONLY generally concerned and sorry only when caught .. they have zero consideration for anyone others then themselves.. Sociopaths,” wrote one user.
“Just be ashamed of yourselves. You apologized - awesome. But, you did it and that speaks volumes,” wrote another.
