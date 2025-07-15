Consumers Energy Foundation Awards $100,000 To Saginaw Nonprofit For 2025 People Awards

SAGINAW, Mich., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumers Energy Foundation unveiled the East Side Soup Kitchen (ESSK) in Saginaw as one of its 2025 People Award winners today, distributing $100,000 to the area nonprofit to support infrastructure improvements that will increase their capacity.

"The Consumers Energy Foundation is proud to support the infrastructure improvements at the East Side Soup Kitchen," said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. "This contribution will enable the organization to better serve working families who rely on quick, dignified access to nutritious meals."

The East Side Soup Kitchen will use the grant to fund cooking, dining, storage and serving capacity allowing the center to expand and address rising food insecurity.

"Our collaboration with the Consumers Energy Foundation will further support our mission to provide meals and hope in the heart of Saginaw," said Diane Keenan, East Side Soup Kitchen's executive director. "This grant will allow us to expand our facility so that we can reach even more area families in need of a healthy meal. We appreciate the investment in our mission from the Consumers Energy Foundation."

The People Awards are the second of three signature grant allocations in 2025 totaling $1.5 million. The Foundation previously awarded the Planet Awards in April, and will present the Prosperity Awards this fall to support nonprofit efforts that support economic development.

The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider. The Foundation contributes to the growth and strengthening of Michigan communities by investing in what's most important - our people, our planet and Michigan's prosperity. In 2024, the Consumers Energy Foundation, CMS Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, its employees and retirees contributed more than $15 million in support of Michigan nonprofits and communities. For more information, visit consumersenergy/foundation.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy .

SOURCE Consumers Energy

