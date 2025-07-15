Age Doesn't Matter: Social Media Reacts As James Anderson Joins Manchester Originals For 'The Hundred'

Veteran fast bowler James Anderson is set to feature in England's premier T20 competition, The Hundred, for the first time in his career. Anderson was selected by Manchester Originals in the wildcard draft on Tuesday, July 15.

At 42 years old, Anderson will become the second-oldest player to appear in The Hundred, which is scheduled to run from August 5 to August 31. He will join a talented squad that includes Jos Buttler, Josh Tongue, Heinrich Klaasen, Noor Ahmad, and Rachin Ravindra.

Anderson's return to T20 cricket comes after an 11-year hiatus. Earlier this year, he played eight matches for Lancashire in the T20 Blast, impressing with 14 wickets at an economy rate of under 7.75 runs per over. Since retiring from international cricket last year, Anderson has been seeking opportunities in franchise-based T20 leagues, including the Indian Premier League.

With 52 T20 matches under his belt, Anderson has taken 55 wickets in the format. He represented England in 19 T20 Internationals between 2007 and 2009, claiming 18 wickets. Anderson's impressive form continued in the County Championship, where he picked up 11 wickets in three matches for Lancashire.

A legendary fast bowler, Anderson retired as England's all-time leading wicket-taker, with 704 wickets in 188 Tests and 269 wickets in 194 One Day Internationals.

Social Media Reaction

Following James Anderson's selection to Manchester Originals, social media was filled with various reactions. Some of them were supportive of the news while others found the funny side of it as Anderson is over 42 overs of age and still playing the shortest format of the game. Check out some reactions:

Oooo the traditionalist aren't going to like this, I hope the viewing figures rocket just off this alone 🎣

- D Naylor (@R3DLFC) July 15, 2025

Manchester Originals have signed a promising young seamer called James Anderson in the Hundred wildcard draft this morning. More to follow @ESPNcricinfo

- Matt Roller (@mroller98) July 15, 2025

"Exciting news for cricket fans as James Anderson joins Manchester Originals for the Hundred competition! 🏏🔥#TheHundred"

- AIMEME (@AI69ME) July 15, 2025

Age doesn't matter. Look at James Anderson's fitness.

- Ramdeep Mishra (@ramdeepmishra11) July 15, 2025

🚨- James Anderson will play T20 league“The Hundred”He is unstoppable, unimaginable fitness being a fast bowler how can you be so fit even at this age !He broke the myth, you dream you achieve:- Life is full of challenges, just dream and challenge!James you are an... twitter/RRgNytM2P2

- No-Malarkey🇮🇳 (@I_amSahil) July 15, 2025

Indian fans cry about Dhoni playing in the IPL at age 43, while England fans have no issues with James Anderson playing in leagues and county cricket at age 42.

- Saurabh 🏏 (@MR_CricAnalyst) July 15, 2025

42 and still steaming in - James Anderson isn't just defying age, he's redefining it. 🔥🤯From Test whites to The Hundred, the legend refuses to fade. Manchester Originals just got a whole lot classier. 💪🎯

- Ankur Pandey (@ankurpandeyIND) July 15, 2025

Manchester Originals Squad:

Jos Buttler

Noor Ahmad

Phil Salt

James Anderson

Rachin Ravindra

Lewis Gregory

Ben McKinney

Heinrich Klaasen

George Garton

Matty Hurst

Josh Tongue

Scott Currie

Tom Hartley

Sonny Baker

Tom Aspinwall

What is Wildcard Draft?

The Hundred's wildcard draft allows teams to select additional players to strengthen their squads. This process provides opportunities for previously unselected players to join the competition based on their performances during the English domestic cricket season.