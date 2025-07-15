BNY Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY") (NYSE: BK ), a global financial services company, has reported financial results for the second quarter 2025. The company's earnings release along with the quarterly update presentation and other earnings-related documents are available at . Management will host a conference call and simultaneous live audio webcast at 9:30 a.m. ET today. This conference call and audio webcast will include forward-looking statements and may include other material information.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Access

Investors and analysts wishing to access the conference call and audio webcast may do so by dialing +1 800-390-5696 (U.S.) or +1 720-452-9082 (International), and using the passcode: 200200, or by logging onto .

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Replays

An archived version of the second quarter conference call and audio webcast will be available beginning on July 15, 2025, at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET through August 15, 2025, at .

About BNY

BNY is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world – managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, putting its expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today BNY helps over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally access the money they need. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of June 30, 2025, BNY oversees $55.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.1 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK ). Headquartered in New York City, BNY has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on . Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts:

Investors

Marius Merz

+1 212 298 1480

[email protected]

Media

Anneliese Diedrichs

+44 7930 135 524

[email protected]

SOURCE BNY

