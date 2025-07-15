Dubai Jobs: Emirates To Hire Over 1,500 New Pilots In Next Two Years
As the aviation industry celebrated World Pilots' Day on April 26, UAE flagship carrier Emirates revealed that it is set to hire over 1,500 new pilots over the next two years.
The Dubai-headquartered airline, which has a successful Accelerated Command programme that fast-tracks First Officers to the role of Captain, has more than 80 pilots on its roster who are well on their way to achieving this command upgrade.
Emirates is focused on hiring experienced pilots for roles in one of its four programmes: Direct Entry Captains, Accelerated Command, First Officers Type Rated and First Officers Non-Type Rated. The new hires will be embraced into a 4,600 strong flight crew community, according to UAE news agency WAM.
Since the start of 2022, the airline has welcomed nearly 2,000 new pilots. This year, Emirates' recruitment team will host roadshows in more than 40 cities across the world with a goal to hire more than 550 pilots. After successful sessions in Italy this month, they will visit Norway, Finland and Sweden in May.
Emirates pilots enjoy a competitive tax-free salary with profit sharing benefits - ensuring security and stability. They have access to a world-class provident fund and retirement benefits as well as life, medical and dental coverage.
Emirates pilots fly the world's youngest and most modern fleet of 261 all wide-body aircraft of Airbus A380s, Boeing 777s and its latest stunning addition - the A350.
