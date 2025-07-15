Dubai: GDRFA Announces Temporary Closure Of Main Customer Centre, Opening Of Alternative Location

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai announced the temporary closure of its main customer happiness centre in Al Jafiliya, starting from the period following the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

The closure comes as part of ongoing maintenance and development efforts aimed at enhancing the work environment and improving service quality.

GDRFA Dubai has prepared an alternative center located behind Max Metro Station, the authority said.

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of smart applications available 24/7 to complete their transactions with ease. Additionally, customers can contact the“Amer” Call Center via the toll-free number 8005111 or visit the official website.

GDRFA Dubai reaffirmed its commitment to delivering flexible and efficient services that ensure the highest levels of customer satisfaction.