Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dubai: GDRFA Announces Temporary Closure Of Main Customer Centre, Opening Of Alternative Location

Dubai: GDRFA Announces Temporary Closure Of Main Customer Centre, Opening Of Alternative Location


2025-07-15 06:34:07
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai announced the temporary closure of its main customer happiness centre in Al Jafiliya, starting from the period following the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

The closure comes as part of ongoing maintenance and development efforts aimed at enhancing the work environment and improving service quality.

Recommended For You

GDRFA Dubai has prepared an alternative center located behind Max Metro Station, the authority said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of smart applications available 24/7 to complete their transactions with ease. Additionally, customers can contact the“Amer” Call Center via the toll-free number 8005111 or visit the official website.

GDRFA Dubai reaffirmed its commitment to delivering flexible and efficient services that ensure the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

MENAFN15072025000049011007ID1109802372

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search