India: Veteran Actor And TV Pioneer Dheeraj Kumar Passes Away At 80

Veteran actor, director, and producer Dheeraj Kumar passed away today in Mumbai at the age of 80. He had been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Monday after being diagnosed with acute pneumonia.

"With profound grief and heavy hearts, we share the passing of veteran actor, producer, director, and beloved human being Dheeraj Kumar on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, around 12 noon, surrounded by his family," read an official press release.

According to a statement from his family, Kumar had been in critical condition and placed on ventilator support in the intensive care unit. The family had earlier requested privacy and prayers during this difficult time.

Dheeraj Kumar's career spanned multiple decades and left a lasting impact on Indian cinema and television. According to reports, he first gained national attention in 1965 as a finalist in a talent competition organised by United Producers and Filmfare, alongside future stars such as Subhash Ghai and Rajesh Khanna.

He went on to act in 21 Punjabi films between 1970 and 1984 and appeared in several notable Hindi films, including Heera Panna, Raaton Ka Raja, and Shreeman Shrimati. Kumar was also a pioneer in Indian television. He founded Creative Eye Limited, where he served as chairman and managing director. The company produced a wide range of popular television shows that became mainstays in Indian households.