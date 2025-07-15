Kannada TV Actress Stabbed By Husband In Bengaluru, Accused Arrested: Police

Kannada TV actor and anchor, Manjula Shruti, has been allagedly stabbed by her husband over suspicion of infidelity. Known for her roles in serials like Amruthadhaare, she was brutally attacked and stabbed multiple times by her husband, Amaresh, on July 4, ANI reported.

The incident came to light only recently. The accused has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said on Friday. The actress underwent treatment at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, and has now been discharged.

The couple had been married for 20 years and have two children. The actress had filed a complaint alleging dowry and harassment against her husband three months ago, police said.

West Division DCP S Girish informed,“Manjula alias Shruti, who had acted in some television serials, had fallen in love with Amaresh (49) and married him. Amaresh is an auto driver. Both were married 20 years ago. The couple has two children."

"Investigation revealed that they used to fight frequently due to differences in their married life. Three months ago, Manjula had filed a complaint with the police alleging dowry and harassment against her husband. The couple had settled down together again only last Thursday after mediation," he added.

Though the couple had recently reunited following police mediation, their differences resurfaced soon after. On the day of the incident, Amaresh allegedly sprayed pepper spray into Shruthi's eyes before stabbing her in the stomach, ribs, thigh, and neck with a knife during a heated argument.

The police said,“Later, neighbours came there, broke up the fight, and admitted her to Victoria Hospital. A case has been registered against Amaresh at the Hanumanthanagar police station. Police have now arrested him and sent him to judicial custody.”