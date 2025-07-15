'Like Meeting Father': UAE School Toppers Get Cash, Appreciation From President, Dubai Ruler

Several of the UAE's top high school graduates expressed pride and joy after meeting the country's leadership, shortly after receiving their final exam results . For these top graduates, the encounters were more than just ceremonial - they were moments of profound inspiration and national recognition, marking a significant milestone in their academic journeys.

The students, who achieved exceptional marks above 98 per cent, had the unique privilege of meeting UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and other influential leaders from the UAE royal family.

For many of them, it was a dream come true. In addition to the honour of meeting the leaders, each student received a cash award and a letter of appreciation from the Dubai Ruler .

Commitment to service

For Rawda Yaqoub Almansoori, a student from the Applied Technology High School who scored 99.5 per cent, meeting the UAE President was an unforgettable experience.

“It felt like I was meeting my father. His words were full of warmth and wisdom,” she shared.“It wasn't just a formal meeting; it was the greatest reward after all this hard work," she said.

Almansoori, who was deeply moved by the attention and care shown by the leadership, said that the experience left her feeling more responsible.“We usually see them on TV, but in person, it's completely different. I left that meeting feeling more mature and more committed to serving my country.”

'We're counting on you'

Abdullah Samer Hamadeh, a student from Al Manhal International Private School in Abu Dhabi who scored 99.86 per cent, shared how the encounters with the UAE leadership shaped his dreams.

"Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum told us, 'Keep going, we're counting on you.' These words have stayed with me,” Abdullah recalled.

When Abdullah shared his dream of studying artificial intelligence , the UAE President immediately offered him a scholarship to the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, prompting Abdullah to apply right away. He also received a MacBook Pro and an additional scholarship from Khalifa University.

"All of this makes every hour of study worth it," he said. "I hope to become a pioneer in the field of artificial intelligence and contribute to the UAE Vision 2031."

Sense of purpose

Habiba Yaser Qudaih, from Al Shorouq Private School in Dubai, who scored 98.79 per cent was initially shocked when she received the news of being among the top students.

"I didn't expect it at all. I knew I had worked hard, but I also knew many students around me who were also high achievers", she said

Habiba, who plans to pursue a career in psychology, was deeply motivated by the encounter. "The best gift was the honour of meeting them," she said.“This experience gave me new confidence and a sense of purpose in choosing this field."

Meaningful encounter

Meanwhile, Moza Saif Almehrzi, from Al Dhahrah School in Dubai, who scored above 99 per cent, attributed her success to a disciplined study routine and consistent review.“I didn't leave things until the last minute. I made time for rest but always stuck to my plan, and that made all the difference.” she explained.

Moza had the rare opportunity to meet four of the UAE's leaders in person, including the UAE President, Dubai Ruler, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

“Every encounter deepened my awareness, gratitude, and determination to give back to my country,” Moza said.