LIV Golf Ranking Push: OWGR Board Meeting At The Open Crucial For Recognition Khaleej Times

At this week's Open Championship, it is understood that a meeting of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) Board will take place under the chairmanship of Trevor Immelman.

The Board includes representatives from Augusta National, the European Tour Group, international federations of PGA Tours, the PGA of America, the PGA Tour, The R&A, and the USGA.

Among other matters, it is believed-and widely reported-that LIV Golf has applied for consideration for inclusion in the OWGR.

In March 2024, LIV Golf withdrew its previous application in what appeared to be a strategic standoff. However, time can be a healer, and common sense now seems to be gaining ground.

Top Talent Goes Unranked

It is widely accepted that many LIV golfers are not properly represented in the current OWGR. For instance, players such as Bryson DeChambeau (15), Tyrrell Hatton (23), Patrick Reed (61), Jon Rahm (72), and Joaquin Niemann (90) are the only LIV players currently ranked in the OWGR top 100.

Recognition by the OWGR is vital for LIV players. It determines eligibility for Major Championships, the Ryder Cup, the Presidents Cup, and other key events in the global golf calendar.

For LIV Golf, OWGR inclusion is also crucial in attracting ambitious young talent and maintaining relevance on the world stage, beyond its internal ecosystem.

Peter Dawson, former OWGR chairman, previously explained why LIV's initial application did not progress:

“It is entirely technical. LIV players are self-evidently good enough to be ranked. They're just not playing in a format where they can be ranked equitably with the other 24 tours and thousands of players trying to compete on them.”

Now, with many new figures in senior positions across the global golf landscape, the opportunity for constructive dialogue has never been stronger.

Game Demands a Solution

A solution must be found - for the good of the game, its players, fans, tournaments, and the wider golf ecosystem.

One major concern remains LIV Golf's format. All 52 players compete in each of its 14 events, with a 54-hole, shotgun-start, no-cut structure. While fresh and innovative, this format conflicts with existing OWGR criteria.

The individual-versus-team dynamic presents another challenge. LIV Golf heavily promotes its team element as a unique selling point, yet OWGR is built around individual competition across global tours.

There's no doubt LIV Golf has shifted the golf landscape in significant ways, many of them positive, attracting new audiences and reshaping the professional scene.

There's also an urgent need for relevant and fair ranking systems for men's and women's golf, both professional and amateur. Ever since their introduction in 1986, OWGR rankings have sparked ongoing debate over accuracy and credibility. But until now, their foundation has rarely been seriously challenged.

Now, LIV Golf is testing that foundation, with some of the world's top players involved.

Is there a path forward?

The governing bodies face a major challenge-or perhaps, an opportunity. Flexibility and creativity are needed on both sides, more than either has shown before, without compromising core principles.

This debate isn't going away. Golf fans and players alike will be watching closely to see what comes next.