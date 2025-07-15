Looking For A Job? 84% Of Applicants Feel Ignored In The Middle East, Survey Finds

Do you feel overlooked by hiring agencies? You're not alone - around 84 per cent of jobseekers in the Middle East feel that their applications are being ignored . According to a survey by global talent solutions firm Robert Walters, the number of people applying for jobs in the region has increased, causing delays in hiring.

The survey findings also reveal how the skyrocketing volume of job applications is overwhelming hiring managers, leading to longer response times, and candidates are often left in the dark.

Almost 55 per cent of hiring managers admit that an influx in applications has caused delays, with many prospective hires not meeting the basic criteria for the roles in question. The survey revealed that 39 per cent of jobseekers send out over 20 job applications per week.

Jason Grundy, managing director of Robert Walters Middle East, said these“mass outreach” job applications could be problematic.“This can result in candidates missing key details of job postings or failing to tailor their applications to the role ,” he said.“In turn, employers are seeing a higher rate of applications that miss key experience or skills requirements.”

The top cause for rejecting applications was a lack of relevant experience , with 44 per cent of hiring managers citing it as their primary reason. In addition, 37 per cent of employers manually review and manage applications in their applicant tracking systems (ATS). The sheer volume has led to some qualified candidates slipping through the net and being overlooked.

Last month, at the KT Future of Work summit, recruitment experts said that the UAE job market was focusing on skill-based hiring by organisations rather than job-based hiring.

Job hunting with AI

The global trend of using artificial intelligence for job searches is also reflected in the Middle East, with 59 per cent saying they now use AI to help with the job hunt process. Approximately 16 per cent state that they use the technology regularly.

However, 67 per cent of hiring managers claim that they can spot when a candidate has used AI to create their CV or cover letter- mainly due to the impersonal language and perfect formatting, with a staggering 41 per cent stating that use of the technology would negatively impact their opinion of the candidate.

Grundy added that even though AI can be helpful for“quick applications”, hiring managers usually“value authenticity” and a“true reflection” of who a candidate is.“Many professionals believe tailoring their CV with AI improves their chances, but employers can often spot the language or overly polished formatting, which can actually work against them," he said.

Ghosting hiring manager

According to the hiring challenges report, there is a correlation between the rise in AI usage in job applications and the number of professionals who don't stay till the end of the hiring process. In other words, prospective employees 'ghost' the hiring manager.

Almost 62 per cent of job seekers stated that they would not apply for a role if it had a long application process. Grundy said that to improve candidate engagement and reduce ghosting; organisations should focus on creating a positive and transparent interview experience.

“This involves maintaining open communication throughout the process, providing timely feedback, and addressing any candidate concerns promptly,” he said.“Additionally, emphasising company culture, values, and career opportunities can help attract and retain motivated candidates who are committed to the organisation's long-term success.”