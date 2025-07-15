NASA Challenge: UAE Team Wins 'Most Inspirational' Award

UAE team 'INNOVISIONARIES' won the 'Most Inspirational Team' award at the NASA Space Apps Challenge 2024, it was announced on Thursday.

The NASA Space Apps Challenge 2024 announced its 10 global winners and the UAE team triumphed after intense competition with global teams.

The team from Sharjah, the only UAE team to win, developed an educational plan to teach high school students about sustainable development goals, which could be included in scientific lessons on topics such as weather, geology, and soil health.

The victorious teams will be honoured at a ceremony on June 4 at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, USA.

The challenge saw 93,000 participants from 15 teams, with 10,000 innovative projects submitted from 163 countries. The event was organised in partnership with Dubai University and technical partner SPACE.

This year's challenge attracted 202 teams from various UAE regions, including Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman.