Nimisha Priya On Death Row: India In Talks With Yemen To Suspend Execution

The Attorney General of India (AGI) stated that the Indian government is making every possible effort to help Nimisha Priya , an Indian nurse facing the death penalty in a murder case in Yemen.

He further informed the Court that talks are ongoing with Yemeni authorities, including the public prosecutor handling Priya's case, to secure a suspension of the execution order until negotiations can be pursued.

Reports have said that the 37-year-old Indian nurse from Kerala, is scheduled to be executed on July 16 for killing a Yemeni national.

However, the AGI also admitted that the Indian government's ability to intervene is limited, describing it as“a very complex issue,” adding,“there's no way we can know what's happening (in Yemen).”

“There's nothing much that we can do... It's not like any other part of the world (where possible negotiations can be carried out)”, the AGI stated.

India's Supreme Court expressed sadness over the Indian government's submission that there is not much it can do in the case.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a plea seeking directions to the Indian government to save Priya from Yemen's death row, through diplomatic channel negotiations.

The counsel who appeared for Priya informed the Court that the only remaining option to save her is through a blood money settlement, provided the family of the deceased is willing to accept it.

Hearing the Central government's submission, Justice Sandeep Mehta expressed deep concern and remarked that it would be“very sad if she (Priya) were to lose her life".

After hearing submissions from both Priya's counsel and the AGI, the Supreme Court scheduled the matter for further hearing on Friday, July 18.