Qatar To Compensate Residents For Debris Damage After Iranian Missile Strike

Qatar's citizens and residents whose private properties were damaged by debris from intercepting Iranian missiles during the attack on Al Udeid base last month will be compensated.

On June 23, Iran responded to US airstrikes on three of its nuclear sites, launched as part of Israel's ongoing air campaign, by targeting a US airbase in Qatar. After issuing statutory warnings, Iran fired a volley of missiles at the base.

However, no casualties were reported. Explosions were heard in the Qatari capital on that night and debris from intercepting the missiles were seen in some roads. A ceasefire was announced just hours later by US President Donald Trump.

Qatar's Ministry of Interior (MOI) took to X to say on Sunday that damages sustained by all private properties, like residential buildings, vehicles, industrial facilities, and commercial establishments, as a result of falling shrapnel from the interception of Iranian missiles, will be compensated.

However, it clarified that these damages must be previously documented through official reports filed with the competent security departments.

The affected individuals will then be contacted by the Civil Defence Council to complete the compensation procedures by the approved laws and regulations.

Those who have not yet documented their cases may still submit a compensation request through the "Metrash" application within two days from the date of the compensation announcement. No claims will be accepted after the expiration of the deadline, the MOI clarified.

After the attack, Qatar has taken measures to alleviate the impact of the strike on its residents, including waiving all traffic violations issued on that day for motorists.