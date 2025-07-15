Royal Portrush Predictions: Who Will Win The 2025 Open Championship? Khaleej Times

KT golf writer Nick Tarratt explores the contenders and the course for this week's 153rd Open Championship

As the golfing world turns its attention to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, let's begin by revisiting the last time this course hosted The Open, back in 2019. Could those clues help us uncover a likely winner?

That year, Shane Lowry claimed a sensational six-shot victory, finishing 15-under par with rounds of 67, 67, 63, and 72. Lowry returns this week, having taken a deliberate break in the lead-up, echoing his 2019 preparation strategy, playing casual rounds at home to recharge.

Chasing Lowry home five years ago were Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre, Jon Rahm, and Justin Thomas. Now, six years on, many of those names are still prominent contenders, proof that in golf, six years can feel like a lifetime or a heartbeat, depending on perspective.

This year, Royal Portrush will play at 7,346 yards as a Par 71, split across nines of 36 and 35. Players got a useful warm-up last week at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, a gentle reintroduction to links golf. Clear skies and calm winds helped many fine-tune their swings. But how long can this cooperative weather last?

History shows that The Open is no stranger to underdog triumphs. Think JJ Spaun in the recent US Open, an unheralded name who turned heads. Or look at last week's Scottish Open winner Chris Gotterup, who held off Rory McIlroy and Wyndham Clark. That kind of poise under pressure from the 25-year-old was telling.

Yet, it's impossible to ignore the big names. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler remains the man to beat in 2024, with Rory McIlroy once again carrying home hopes and a fierce hunger to win a major on familiar turf. Defending champion Xander Schauffele and the resurgent Justin Rose are also in the hunt. Don't discount Matt Fitzpatrick either, who's steadily regaining his best form.

So, who are our top picks?

At Khaleej Times, we're going with Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, and Tommy Fleetwood. Not exactly left-field, we admit, but sometimes, proven performers are the wisest bets.

Could local knowledge give the Irish players an edge? Portrush isn't a regular stop on the DP World Tour, its last visit was the 2012 Irish Open, won by Jamie Donaldson. Still, those familiar with the unique subtleties of the course could find that extra half-shot advantage.

A crowd of 278,000 is expected through the gates this week - another sell-out, underscoring the magnetic appeal of links golf and the romance of The Open.

And then, of course, there's the great British variable: the weather.

Wind, Rain, and Uncertainty

The advanced forecast suggests a typically mixed bag - a touch of wind, a dash of rain, and plenty of unpredictability. In Ireland and Scotland, microclimates are the norm. The luck, or misfortune, of the draw could rule out half the field before the weekend even begins.

Since Lowry's win in 2019, American players have claimed the Claret Jug three times. With the 2020 edition lost to COVID, could this finally be the year Europe reclaims golf's oldest major?

One thing is certain: The R&A loved their 2019 experience at Portrush. That success, both sporting and logistical, is exactly why they've returned.

Here's to what promises to be a thrilling week on the rugged Antrim coast. We wish the players, the organisers, and the thousands of fans in attendance a championship to remember.