Sun Storm? UAE Astronomers Capture Photo As Solar Eruption Hits Earth

2025-07-15 06:33:07
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

A "magnetic storm" hit Earth on April 15 to 17 as a result of rare double solar eruptions .

Dazzling lights were seen in many parts of North America, Europe and the Southern Hemisphere as the magnetic emissions from the solar system's only star reached Earth, according to the Space website.

The mass solar ejections even prompted a strong geomagnetic storm watch alert to be issued for April 16 in the US by NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), with minor storming conditions likely to persist on April 17.

Meanwhile, in UAE, astronomers captured a photo of the sun on April 17 from the Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory in Abu Dhabi, using the Hydrogen Alpha Solar Telescope.

The layer of the sun shown in the image is the chromosphere, according to the International Astronomical Centre. This lies above the photosphere that we usually see with our eyes, and through regular telescopes.

Dark solar bands can be seen on the surface of the sun, in addition to some sunspots.

