Sun Storm? UAE Astronomers Capture Photo As Solar Eruption Hits Earth
A "magnetic storm" hit Earth on April 15 to 17 as a result of rare double solar eruptions .
Dazzling lights were seen in many parts of North America, Europe and the Southern Hemisphere as the magnetic emissions from the solar system's only star reached Earth, according to the Space website.Recommended For You
The mass solar ejections even prompted a strong geomagnetic storm watch alert to be issued for April 16 in the US by NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), with minor storming conditions likely to persist on April 17.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Meanwhile, in UAE, astronomers captured a photo of the sun on April 17 from the Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory in Abu Dhabi, using the Hydrogen Alpha Solar Telescope.
The layer of the sun shown in the image is the chromosphere, according to the International Astronomical Centre. This lies above the photosphere that we usually see with our eyes, and through regular telescopes.
Dark solar bands can be seen on the surface of the sun, in addition to some sunspots.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment