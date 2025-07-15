Syria Defence Minister Announces Ceasefire In Sweida, A Day After Israeli Air Strikes

On Monday, Israeli air strikes targeted Sweida. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the strikes were "a message and a clear warning to the Syrian regime; we will not allow harm to be done to the Druze in Syria. Israel will not stand idly by".

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.