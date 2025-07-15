Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syria Defence Minister Announces Ceasefire In Sweida, A Day After Israeli Air Strikes

Syria Defence Minister Announces Ceasefire In Sweida, A Day After Israeli Air Strikes


2025-07-15 06:33:05
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The Syrian defence minister announced a ceasefire in Sweida after agreement with the local leaders.

On Monday, Israeli air strikes targeted Sweida. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the strikes were "a message and a clear warning to the Syrian regime; we will not allow harm to be done to the Druze in Syria. Israel will not stand idly by".

