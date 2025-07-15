Tamil Director Pa Ranjith Booked For Death Of Stuntman On Movie Set

Director Pa Ranjith and three members of his film production house, Neelam Productions, were booked following the death of a stuntman in an accident on the sets of his upcoming Tamil movie.

The four people, according to Indian media reports, have been booked under three sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: Section 106(1), Section 289, and Section 125. These sections pertain to death by negligence or acts endangering life.

SM Raju, alias Mohan Raj, the stuntman was performing a car-flip manoeuvre over a ramp for Ranjith's film Vettuvam, at a salt pan in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu on July 13. The SUV, according to videos circulating online, somersaulted mid-air and crashed to the ground. Raju, who was critically injured, was later declared brought dead at a local hospital.

Ranjith, the director of hits such as Madras, Sarpatta Parambarai and Kabali, took to social media and condoled Mohan Raj's death. He said that every protocol was followed to make the stunt safe.

"A day that started out with detailed planning, caution, clarity in execution, prayers and all our good will, as it does on every film set that stages crash sequences, ended up in his unexpected death," he wrote. "This has sent us all into shock and heart break."