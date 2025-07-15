This Is A Country Where People Work To Fulfill Dreams, Says Indian Expat In UAE Khaleej Times

Kashish Sajnani is the CEO and creative director of The House of Kalaa. The Indian expatriate, now 46, was born and raised in the UAE, and currently lives in Dubai. She says money represents freedom, and her relationship with it one of respect and empowerment. She tells wknd. more about her relationship with money.

If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?

Recommended For You

Dear Money, you've been more than just currency, you've been the key to my freedom. The freedom to dream, to create, to say no when something doesn't serve me and yes when the timing is right. You've given me the power to invest in my ideas, uplift others and build something that lasts beyond transactions a legacy, a life of purpose. Thank you for enabling me to live fully, intentionally and with gratitude. I look forward to you always flowing to me in abundance.

How would you describe your relationship to money?

I see money as a tool that enables me to create, grow and live life on my own terms. It allows me to invest in my vision, pursue my passions and build a legacy that extends beyond material wealth. Money empowers me to make conscious choices, to say yes to opportunities that align with my purpose and no to distractions that don't serve my greater good. I approach it with deep gratitude, fully aware of its potential to open doors, impact lives and fuel the future I'm designing - with intention and grace.

How was this relationship formed?

My relationship with money has evolved over time, shaped by experiences that have been both humbling and empowering. Growing up in Dubai, luxury was part of daily life, a norm we didn't think twice about. For a while, we spent freely, not fully understanding the value of money. It wasn't until we faced an economic downturn that we grasped its importance. Today, money is a tool to create, invest, and build a life that aligns with my values and vision.

Which lessons about money management did you learn from your mother?

From my mother I learned the value of hard work, the discipline of saving, and the wisdom of thinking before spending. She taught me the importance of being independent as a woman and plan for the future. But like many women of her time, she also carried a deep fear of losing it all. I was taught to avoid risks, and to hold on tightly to what I had. While this protected me in many ways, it also limited my mindset around growth and wealth creation. Over time, I've learned to respect money like she did, embrace calculated risks and trust my instincts.

Who do you speak to about money?

To my children, it's an important conversation and we analyse money and investments very excitedly. I was fortunate to grow up in a family where money wasn't taboo. In fact, my grandmother was an early example of quiet financial wisdom. She believed in saving and investing, something we used to laugh about as kids. But as I grew older, I began to truly admire the freedom and confidence she had built for herself.

Who has taught you the most about financial management?

That would be my husband, Salish Sajnani. He has an exceptional grasp on financial management. His ability to read the market, make bold decisions and act swiftly yet strategically is something I respect. Over time, just observing him has transformed the way I view financial planning - not with fear, but with clarity and control.

What do you think has been the most profound experience you've had so far in relation to money, good or bad, and what has it taught you since?

The most profound money lesson is that time is the most powerful currency when it comes to money. Whether it's compounding interest, building a brand, or letting opportunities mature, patience and timing have taught me more about wealth than any pay cheque ever could.

How do you think living in the UAE has changed your relationship with and perception of money?

Living in the UAE transforms your relationship with money, aspirations, and lifestyle. This is a country where people work to fulfill dreams.

What is your biggest financial regret? Or your biggest financial loss?

Initially some investments did go bad. But no regrets, we learned our lesson.